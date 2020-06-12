121 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL📍
Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings.
If you're looking for an apartment for rent on the Space Coast, you'll find one here. But they won't come knocking at your door; you have to go looking for them, Bud!
There are all types of rentals available in Satellite Beach. From studio apartments to townhouses and duplexes for rent, and even hi rise apartments for great ocean views, Satellite Beach is nothing if not diverse.
The rental market is a little tight so you may want to allow at least a month for your apartment search. Of course, in winter any search for housing on the beach in Florida will be more difficult than other times of the year. Duh. So either look harder or start searching in the summer.
All the standard apartment-renting procedures apply, but if you're a newbie to the whole process, here's a primer. There will likely be applications to fill out, credit checks, maybe even a background check. You will have to come up with some sort of deposit; usually first month's rent and a security deposit. Just be prepared in case you come across a place you fall in love with. You wouldn't want to lose it just because you were too lazy or clueless to scrape together all the requirements beforehand.
Patrick Air Force Base takes up the north end of the island so your search will start just south of here. You will likely have a preference for the river or the ocean when looking at apartments for rent in Satellite Beach. There are plenty of neighborhoods to choose from in both categories.
Northern Satellite Beach: From the air base south to the Satellite High School are several neighborhoods that have great rental homes including Barberry, Sorrento Village and Montecito. If you're addicted to Dunkin' Donuts you'll find one close by on A1A along with the cinema, hardware store and a Dollar General.
Central Satellite Beach: From Jackson Avenue south to De Soto Parkway you will find the neighborhoods of Michigan Beach, Carriage Park, Eau Gallie Shores and Conners Castle Dare. This area is also where the high school, middle school and an elementary school are located.
Southern Satellite Beach: From the southern town line with Melbourne Beach, north to Desoto Parkway are these neighborhoods: De Soto Park, Jamaica Shores, Villa Del Mar and South Harbor. This area is closer to more amenities in Indian Harbour Beach, such as Walmart, and to Melbourne Beach The library is in this area as well.
Satellite Beach takes leisure as seriously as brain surgeons take work. The coastline is a big drawing point, as you might imagine, and the city offers its citizens much in the way of outdoor recreational activities.
The Satellite Beach Sports and Recreation Park is set up to keep the whole family busy. This park occupies 35 acres and has walking and hiking trails, soccer fields, volleyball courts and special Frisbee fields. There is even a skate / BMX park and a dog park. Although your dog may be your best friend, other people may not feel the same. So make sure he's well-mannered and for mercy's sake, pick up after him!
Shopping for essentials is readily available in Satellite Beach and neighboring Melbourne. If you want a nice meal out, there are plenty of restaurants on this barrier island; no need to go to the mainland! There is lots of beach food about town, but there are also other more sit-down type options such as Nippon Thai for Thai food, Goombay for casual seafood meals and the Suntree caf for breakfast.
If beach life is calling you, searching for rental housing in Satellite Beach may let you find what you are looking for.