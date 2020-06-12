Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL

Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness

Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
172 Lee Avenue
172 Lee Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1528 sqft
Unit #172 is for rent available Now! This 1/2 duplex feels like a single family home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths..beautifully updated and super clean with large living area, and open split floor plan.

Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.

Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...

Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.

Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1884 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.

1 Unit Available
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.

1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...

1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.

1 Unit Available
650 Atlantic Drive
650 Atlantic Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Great townhouse, end unit, with a one car garage, balcony and ocean view! Just steps from the beach! This two story townhome features an eat in kitchen, a master bedroom with TWO closets and a slider out to your balcony with an ocean view.

Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
420 Kale Street
420 Kale Street, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1628 sqft
Your own piece of tropical paradise in Satellite Beach! Renovated pool home! Three bedroom two bath with open floor plan. Recently updated kitchen with newer appliances, newer cabinetry, granite counter tops, fixtures and kitchen island.

Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Sheridan Avenue
115 Sheridan Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1820 sqft
Fantastic location, 1/2 Duplex within walking distance to the Beach. Modern with 10' ceilings with an open floor plan, meticulously clean and ready to move in.

Gulfstream Beach
1 Unit Available
1175 Highway A1a
1175 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll appreciate the ocean vistas from each of the 2 balconies surrounding this upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and 18'' tile floor.

Montecito
1 Unit Available
295 Point Lobos Drive
295 Point Lobos Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3157 sqft
This BEAUTIFUL executive home has it all and sits in a sought after GATED community along the beaches. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus a study, and gorgeous designer touches throughout.

Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1303 Hway A1a
1303 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3779 sqft
Welcome Home! La Colonnade remains the BEST of the BEST IN OCEANFRONT LIVING! With only 2 units per floor, elevator opens to your front door! This One-of-a-Kind home maximizes space with 5 bdrms & 5 ensuite baths, perfect for fabulous beach

Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
206 Cassia Boulevard
206 Cassia Boulevard, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
ONE BLOCK FROM The MOST BEAUTIFUL BEACH! Adorable Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage and Large Fully Fenced Backyard -Granite Countertops, White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, Wood Look Vinyl Flooring, Large New Windows Keep this
Results within 1 mile of Satellite Beach

1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2321 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.

Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.

Harbour Villa
1 Unit Available
169 Kristi Drive
169 Kristi Dr, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short

1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.

1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
507 Summerset Court
507 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Indian Harbour Beach.
City GuideSatellite Beach
Satellite Beach got its cool name because of its location on Florida's "Space Coast" and its proximity to nearby Cape Canaveral.

Satellite Beach sits on a barrier Island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River on the east coast of Florida. The city is only six miles from Melbourne and an hour from the land of Disney in Orlando. A half hour up the road is Cape Canaveral, and Satellite Beach is a prime spot for space shuttle and rocket launch viewings.

Moving to Satellite Beach

If you're looking for an apartment for rent on the Space Coast, you'll find one here. But they won't come knocking at your door; you have to go looking for them, Bud!

There are all types of rentals available in Satellite Beach. From studio apartments to townhouses and duplexes for rent, and even hi rise apartments for great ocean views, Satellite Beach is nothing if not diverse.

The rental market is a little tight so you may want to allow at least a month for your apartment search. Of course, in winter any search for housing on the beach in Florida will be more difficult than other times of the year. Duh. So either look harder or start searching in the summer.

All the standard apartment-renting procedures apply, but if you're a newbie to the whole process, here's a primer. There will likely be applications to fill out, credit checks, maybe even a background check. You will have to come up with some sort of deposit; usually first month's rent and a security deposit. Just be prepared in case you come across a place you fall in love with. You wouldn't want to lose it just because you were too lazy or clueless to scrape together all the requirements beforehand.

Neighborhoods of Satellite Beach

Patrick Air Force Base takes up the north end of the island so your search will start just south of here. You will likely have a preference for the river or the ocean when looking at apartments for rent in Satellite Beach. There are plenty of neighborhoods to choose from in both categories.

Northern Satellite Beach: From the air base south to the Satellite High School are several neighborhoods that have great rental homes including Barberry, Sorrento Village and Montecito. If you're addicted to Dunkin' Donuts you'll find one close by on A1A along with the cinema, hardware store and a Dollar General.

Central Satellite Beach: From Jackson Avenue south to De Soto Parkway you will find the neighborhoods of Michigan Beach, Carriage Park, Eau Gallie Shores and Conners Castle Dare. This area is also where the high school, middle school and an elementary school are located.

Southern Satellite Beach: From the southern town line with Melbourne Beach, north to Desoto Parkway are these neighborhoods: De Soto Park, Jamaica Shores, Villa Del Mar and South Harbor. This area is closer to more amenities in Indian Harbour Beach, such as Walmart, and to Melbourne Beach The library is in this area as well.

Living in Satellite Beach

Satellite Beach takes leisure as seriously as brain surgeons take work. The coastline is a big drawing point, as you might imagine, and the city offers its citizens much in the way of outdoor recreational activities.

The Satellite Beach Sports and Recreation Park is set up to keep the whole family busy. This park occupies 35 acres and has walking and hiking trails, soccer fields, volleyball courts and special Frisbee fields. There is even a skate / BMX park and a dog park. Although your dog may be your best friend, other people may not feel the same. So make sure he's well-mannered and for mercy's sake, pick up after him!

Shopping for essentials is readily available in Satellite Beach and neighboring Melbourne. If you want a nice meal out, there are plenty of restaurants on this barrier island; no need to go to the mainland! There is lots of beach food about town, but there are also other more sit-down type options such as Nippon Thai for Thai food, Goombay for casual seafood meals and the Suntree caf for breakfast.

If beach life is calling you, searching for rental housing in Satellite Beach may let you find what you are looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Satellite Beach?
The average rent price for Satellite Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,530.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Satellite Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Satellite Beach area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Satellite Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Satellite Beach from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Alafaya.

