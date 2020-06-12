121 Apartments for rent in Satellite Beach, FL

Moving to Satellite Beach

If you're looking for an apartment for rent on the Space Coast, you'll find one here. But they won't come knocking at your door; you have to go looking for them, Bud!

There are all types of rentals available in Satellite Beach. From studio apartments to townhouses and duplexes for rent, and even hi rise apartments for great ocean views, Satellite Beach is nothing if not diverse.

The rental market is a little tight so you may want to allow at least a month for your apartment search. Of course, in winter any search for housing on the beach in Florida will be more difficult than other times of the year. Duh. So either look harder or start searching in the summer.

All the standard apartment-renting procedures apply, but if you're a newbie to the whole process, here's a primer. There will likely be applications to fill out, credit checks, maybe even a background check. You will have to come up with some sort of deposit; usually first month's rent and a security deposit. Just be prepared in case you come across a place you fall in love with. You wouldn't want to lose it just because you were too lazy or clueless to scrape together all the requirements beforehand.