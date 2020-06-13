/
cape canaveral
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 AM
118 Apartments for rent in Cape Canaveral, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
300 Columbia Dr. #208-1
300 Columbia Dr, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Canal and tree top views in gated community. - Canal and tree top views in gated community. Looking for long term tenants! Turn key, just bring your clothes and toothbrush. Master bedroom is spacious,has a king bed w/ dresser and t.v.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8401 N Atlantic Ave
8401 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
clean unit located in cape Canaveral florida walking distance to the beach,close to all. cruise ship at port, restaurant, shopping 5 mins to cocoa beach, 30 mins to Orlando.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
201 Monroe Avenue
201 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8600 Ridgewood Avenue
8600 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
800 sqft
This amazing condo unit is just enough for you to enjoy a short term get away. While partial ocean views from the condo, it is just steps away from the ocean. Very warmly decorated to make you feel you have a home away from home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
436 Sailfish Avenue
436 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1332 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2020! Recently, remodeled, townhouse across street from the beach/ocean .End unit provides very private fenced yard with lovely screened porch for outdoor living all year round.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
8922 Laguna Lane
8922 Laguna Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Luxury condo living along the quiet solitude of the Banana River. This 5th story penthouse features wraparound balcony w/ exits from almost every room; offering panoramic views of the river, cruise ship basin, & KSC.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
209 Ocean Park Lane
209 Ocean Park Ln, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1014 sqft
Available monthly June thru Dec 2020!!! Totally remodeled 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath unit located in a oceanfront resort property.The condo has granite counter tops, beautiful tile floors through out and is fully furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
203 Monroe Avenue
203 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
140 Monroe Avenue
140 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Walk To The Beach ! Beautiful and Modern, 2 bedroom 2 Large Baths, High Ceilings, Bright Open Kitchen, Granite Counters, Nice Appliances , Large Pantry Too...Duplex with large, 1 car garage..Washer/DryerNicely Manicured Lawn. Rent Includes Lawn Care.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Ocean Oaks Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8700 Ridgewood Avenue
8700 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Beautiful Beach Condo. Spectacular Views of Port Canaveral Jetties and Surrounding Beaches. Large 3 bed 2 baths fully furnished Penthouse with Pool, Weight & Exercise Room, Private Beach Access.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
299 E Central Boulevard
299 East Central Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
754 sqft
Fully Furnished ground floor condo ready for immediate occupancy short term or long term! Community pool just outside your door and a short walk to the beach. All stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Easy access to Port Canaveral.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Columbiad Plaza
1 Unit Available
220 Columbia Drive
220 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
Studio
$850
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit with lots of cabinets with breakfast bar. Washer & dryer in the unit as well as on-site laundry. Tiled floors, oak cabinetry. Great location. Close to 528, beach, shopping, churches and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
8416 Canaveral Boulevard
8416 Canaveral Beach Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
Large 2nd story condo just minutes form the beach. Conveniently located to everything. NO PETS PER THE ASSOCIATION
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shores of Artesia
1 Unit Available
416 Sailfish Avenue
416 Sailfish Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1372 sqft
This homey beach getaway is located in a quiet beach-side subdivision and comes with a fully equipped kitchen, laundry in unit, and a private backyard area with a screened in patio.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shorewood Condo
1 Unit Available
602 Shorewood Drive
602 Shorewood Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1663 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD. Gated oceanfront community. This beautiful 2 bdrm. 2 bath 5th floor condo is totally renovated! Fully furnished and move in ready! Community features heated pool, tennis, exercise room and dedicated beach access.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
266 Tin Roof Avenue
266 Tin Roof Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1855 sqft
Don't pass up the opportunity for elegant beach living in this gorgeous like new townhome!! Tiled foyer entry leads to generous living area with soaring ceilings with recessed lighting, sure to complement your furnishings and art.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
375 Polk Avenue
375 Polk Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
895 sqft
Ocean Park North with second floor walk up end unit. Complete remodel, everything is new! Freshly repainted, new carpet in the 2 bedrooms with one and half bathrooms. All new fixtures, flooring, and A/C. Quiet corner unit.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Beach Park Village
1 Unit Available
200 Cherie Down Lane
200 Cherie Down Lane, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome located in sunny Cape Canaveral only a few blocks away from the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
415 Madison Avenue
415 Madison Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
672 sqft
Don't miss this cute & modern ground floor condo at Starbeach! Located just steps to the beach in Cape Canaveral, this 1/1 unit has all tile flooring, bright and modern kitchen with full-sized SS fridge and range, eat-in dining area, upgraded
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 Pierce Avenue
117 Pierce Ave, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
496 sqft
Clean, bright, cozy one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in central Cape Canaveral location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sand Dunes
1 Unit Available
425 Buchanan Avenue
425 Buchanan Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1612 sqft
Direct ocean front condo. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that is located on the top floor of the building. This condo has been recently updated with tasteful decor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cape Canaveral, the median rent is $449 for a studio, $558 for a 1-bedroom, $708 for a 2-bedroom, and $979 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cape Canaveral, check out our monthly Cape Canaveral Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cape Canaveral area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
