apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:36 AM
170 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with pool
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.
126 E Pasco Lane
126 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1654 sqft
This pool home features a total of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and may be ! This home was updated in 2019 and owners have since redecorated 2020. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio overlooking pool . Oversized paved driveway with RV/boat parking.
390 W. Cocoa Beach Cswy. Unit 5-1
390 West Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
- BEACH LIFE - POOL TO ENJOY BY THE RIVER - WATER INCLUDED IN RENT ($45 Value per Month) - FREE INTERNET AND CABLE TV INCLUDED ($140 Value per Month) - BEAUTIFUL RIVER VIEWS FROM WITHIN CONDO - This is a 1Bedroom/Studio Condo on the FIRST FLOOR WITH
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
Cocoa Isles
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
APP Pending; Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.
Seacrest Beach
55 N 4th Street
55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1702 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean.
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
Furnished 2/2 condo with direct ocean view. Kitchen features double sink, pantry and breakfast bar. Living room and master have sliders to patio, where you can see some ocean and steps away, you have a private access to the beach. Inside laundry.
201 St Lucie Lane
201 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! Very cute short or long term rental across the street from the Ocean. The unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a great outside screened patio that overlooks the nice greenery of the complex.
Cocoa Isles
200 S Banana River Boulevard
200 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1316 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020.Stunning River Views with over sized screened balcony. Lovely Unit freshly painted with tile floors and fully furnished with everything new ! Walking distance to the Beach, Restaurants and Shops.
2100 N Atlantic Avenue
2100 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Wonderful ocean front community located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Unit is located on the second floor with a south east view offering an open floor plan, spacious two bedrooms, each having access to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy
Cocoa Isles
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
3170 N Atlantic Avenue
3170 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront complex, nice condo: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor (not ocean view). Beautifully decorated, centrally located. Heated pool & spa, private beach access, washer & dryer in the condo.
1860 N Atlantic Avenue
1860 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1675 sqft
Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout.
Cocoa Isles
325 S Banana River Dr #301
325 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Great, Ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cocoa Beach. - Great, Ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large screened patio with bar area. Open floor plan. Heated community pool. Private one car garage.
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
350 Woodland Avenue
350 Woodland Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
822 sqft
Many upgrades come with this centrally located condo, kitchen, floors and more. Next to the post office and library. Unit has a screened in porch. Laundry facility on premises. Only a few blocks to the beach.
Avon By The Sea
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1011 sqft
GEORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW CONDO ON COCOA BEACH - Property Id: 310735 Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.
Seacrest Beach
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
180 Flagler Lane
180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach.
Banana River Estates
5600 N Banana River Boulevard
5600 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled condo waiting for you. This is a must see. Close to the beach, shopping, roads, everything. Renters Insurance is required.
Banana River Estates
160 S Shepard Drive
160 South Shepard Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with covered parking on the ground floor end unit. Flooring and paint only a few years old. Close to pool, a couple of blocks to the ocean, shopping close by, perfect location!
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.
3150 N Atlantic Avenue
3150 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
750 sqft
The Diplomat offers charming beach side living. The complex has private beach access, a heated swimming pool, a clubhouse, tennis courts, and shuffleboard courts.
