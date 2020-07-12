Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:36 AM

216 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with parking

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
325 S Banana River Dr #301
325 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great, Ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cocoa Beach. - Great, Ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large screened patio with bar area. Open floor plan. Heated community pool. Private one car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
2001 S Banana River Boulevard
2001 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1489 sqft
APP Pending; Welcome to Cocoa Beach home! This beautiful 3br/2ba condo is ready to call home. Spacious, open floor plan with a view!...this unit overlooks the marina.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
147 E Pasco Lane
147 Pasco Ln E, Cocoa Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
2620 sqft
This pool home features a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and may be separated into 2 units creating much privacy for family, friends and the mother-in-law.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
126 E Pasco Lane
126 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1654 sqft
This pool home features a total of 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and may be ! This home was updated in 2019 and owners have since redecorated 2020. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio overlooking pool . Oversized paved driveway with RV/boat parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
Furnished 2/2 condo with direct ocean view. Kitchen features double sink, pantry and breakfast bar. Living room and master have sliders to patio, where you can see some ocean and steps away, you have a private access to the beach. Inside laundry.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Seacrest Beach
55 N 4th Street
55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1702 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3170 N Atlantic Avenue
3170 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront complex, nice condo: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor (not ocean view). Beautifully decorated, centrally located. Heated pool & spa, private beach access, washer & dryer in the condo.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2100 N Atlantic Avenue
2100 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Wonderful ocean front community located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Unit is located on the second floor with a south east view offering an open floor plan, spacious two bedrooms, each having access to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1860 N Atlantic Avenue
1860 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1675 sqft
Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
200 S Banana River Boulevard
200 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1316 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020.Stunning River Views with over sized screened balcony. Lovely Unit freshly painted with tile floors and fully furnished with everything new ! Walking distance to the Beach, Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
201 St Lucie Lane
201 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW! Very cute short or long term rental across the street from the Ocean. The unit is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a great outside screened patio that overlooks the nice greenery of the complex.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
160 S Shepard Drive
160 South Shepard Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with covered parking on the ground floor end unit. Flooring and paint only a few years old. Close to pool, a couple of blocks to the ocean, shopping close by, perfect location!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2020 N Atlantic Avenue
2020 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated one-bedroom, one-bath ground floor condo in desirable Twin Towers condominium. Bring only your toothbrush, move-in ready fully furnished unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3150 N Atlantic Avenue
3150 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
750 sqft
The Diplomat offers charming beach side living. The complex has private beach access, a heated swimming pool, a clubhouse, tennis courts, and shuffleboard courts.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Way
4822 Fairview Drive
4822 Fairview Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1563 sqft
This is a bright, airy, and spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath fully furnished single family home located in sunny Cocoa Beach only a few blocks away from the beach.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
190 Seminole Lane
190 Seminole Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
15 N Atlantic Avenue
15 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1296 sqft
Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Avon By The Sea
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cocoa Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cocoa Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

