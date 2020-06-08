/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM
136 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1700 N. Atlantic
1700 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1227 sqft
Fully Updated Condo. Next to Beach. Location awsome. Ocean view, Elec. Hurricane shutters. Granite, glass & tile. Perfect central Cocoa beach area. Tennis court, pool & Club house.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
180 Flagler Lane
180 Flagler Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
725 sqft
Monthly rental available FOR MARCH 2020! High Season $2500, Low Season $1800 Light, Bright and only steps to the beach! Freshly furnished with all brand new beds and furniture. Great peek of the ocean with a short walk to the beach.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
15 N Atlantic Avenue
15 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1296 sqft
Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,470
973 sqft
Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.Located next to the Cocoa Beach Pier.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4600 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1236 sqft
Updated unit with new white kitchen and white appliances. Side view of the ocean from the patio. Lots of closet space. Community pool and rec room for your enjoyment. Firm NO pets.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Hardaway Estates
1 Unit Available
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1114 sqft
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
748 S Orlando Avenue
748 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newer carpet & tile. Maintenance-free living, right across the street from the beach! Located in the quieter, southern end of Cocoa Beach. Separate dining area off kitchen, skylights, high ceilings, private 1-car garage included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4800 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
965 sqft
Wonderful beach-side get-away. Professionally decorated and furnished, all you need is your toothbrush. This beautiful unit offers 2 bedrooms / 1 bath with an open living room, dinning room and kitchen concept.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
235 Woodland Avenue
235 Woodland Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
END UNIT IN A TRIPLEX! Features a Open Floor plan large back yard, Patio,Storm Shutters Open Parking. Rent Includes Water. Walking Distance to Beaches, Shopping, Dining. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS! There is NOT a WASHER or DRYER ON THE PROPERTY.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Banana River Estates
1 Unit Available
5650 N Banana River Boulevard
5650 North Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1141 sqft
Desirable and lovely 1st floor corner unit backing up to the pool! Light, bright, and colorful with newer carpet and paint! Open floor plan. Patio looks out to the pool and has a large storage closet with washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
380 Woodland Avenue
380 Woodland Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within blocks of the Ocean. Completely up-dated and fully furnished ! Just bring your toothbrush and swim suit ! Walk to beach, restaurants and shopping. Short term available.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
350 Woodland Avenue
350 Woodland Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
822 sqft
Many upgrades come with this centrally located condo, kitchen, floors and more. Next to the post office and library. Unit has a screened in porch. Laundry facility on premises. Only a few blocks to the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
650 N Atlantic Avenue
650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1471 sqft
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
3190 N Atlantic Avenue
3190 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Lovely quiet, ocean side condo with direct private beach access. 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor unit (elevator)with huge balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
754 S Orlando Avenue
754 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
912 sqft
Nice non smoking condo has an open, light airy feel with its vaulted ceilings and two skylights. The two bedrooms have large walk-in closets and paddle fans. The master has new flooring, private bath with tub/shower combo and new window.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1316 sqft
Expansive Ocean Views in desirable Windward East Condominiums. Fully furnished 2 bedroom Condo with large pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
3150 N Atlantic Avenue
3150 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a lovely Oceanfront Complex! Washer and Dryer in unit! Amenities include beach access and pool!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
190 Seminole Lane
190 Seminole Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - DIRECT RIVER - TOP FLOOR - Secure building offering 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a huge balcony to see the beautiful views of the banana river. Unit has just been freshly painted and the carpets have all been professionally cleaned.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
220 Young Avenue
220 Young Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1161 sqft
Enjoy great views, direct ocean access and the feeling of being on vacation all year long. Fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with a super central location enables you to walk to shopping, restaurants, parks and more.
Similar Pages
Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa Beach 3 BedroomsCocoa Beach Accessible Apartments
Cocoa Beach Apartments with BalconyCocoa Beach Apartments with GarageCocoa Beach Apartments with GymCocoa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL