103 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Neighborhoods

If you move to Palm Bay, you might want to know more about the neighborhoods in town. Read more to find out where the best for you to end up is.

Fallon Blvd NE / Babcock St NE: This neighborhood offers many apartment homes for rent. Rents are lower here than in 48% of Florida neighborhoods, making this an economical rental location. Suburban in feel, most of the houses were built from 1970 to the present. A commute of no more than fifteen to thirty minutes.

Malabar Rd NW / Jupiter Blvd SW: Even more of a bargain in terms of rental pricing. Here your apartment search will find single family homes and a mix of small apartment complexes and high rise structures. This suburban neighborhood is less populated than other parts of Palm Bay.

Babcock St SE / Agnes Ave SE: This is asought after neighborhood with newer homes. This area has a strongly suburban feel.

Glendale Ave NW / Pace Dr NW: Here too a mix a single family homes and apartments, all built after 1970, make up this neighborhood. In general, lower rents than in other portions of town.

City Center: With beach proximity and many stores and cafes in this part of town. Rents here are very reasonable, and properties range in age from 1940 to 1999. Single family homes, apartments, and many mobile homes are all found as housing options. Located right on the bay, if youre looking for easy access to your fishing pole or your sail boat, this is the spot.