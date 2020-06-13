103 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL

Apartment List
📍
Port Malabar Country Club
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
3 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Side
210 Interchange Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$853
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Side, situated in beautiful Palm Bay, FL, is located in a secluded, yet very convenient atmosphere. We offer apartment homes with washer/dryer connections and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1724 Taymouth St NW
1724 Taymouth Street Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2020 sqft
1724 Taymouth St NW Available 08/01/20 NW Palm Bay with city water!! - Beautiful and well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with separate formal living, dining, and large family room, spacious and open kitchen with lots of cabinets,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3000 Garden Terrace NE
3000 Garden Terrace Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
New kitchen cabinets and counters,3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard - New kitchen cabinets and counters. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with big backyard with chain link fence. Must have good rental history, make 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2696 Elm Drive NE
2696 Elm Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2137 sqft
Palm Bay House - Property Id: 241769 Well maintained 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home located on the beautiful Turkey Creek, with direct water access to the Indian River.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE
1117 Goldenrod Circle Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1733 sqft
1117 Goldenrod Circle NE Available 06/14/20 Bermuda Walk - three bedroom 2 bath one car garage - Great two story townhouse located in Bemuda Walk in NE Palm Bay.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
194 Bamboo Ave SE
194 Bamboo Avenue Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2360 sqft
- (RLNE5814544)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
788 Rostock Cir NW
788 Rostock Circle Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1968 sqft
Palm Bay Home for Rent - Property Id: 288820 Lot Size: 0.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
800 Grandeur St SE
800 Grandeur Street Southeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1978 sqft
Beautiful, almost new home is spacious and with lots of upgrades. Large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. There is tile throughout the living spaces and carpets in the bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2097 sqft
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Fairway Crossings at Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
701 Old Country Road
701 Old Country Rd SE, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2034 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME IN DESIREABLE BAYSIDE LAKES GOLF COMMUNITY OF SE PALM BAY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND EXPRESSWAY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bayside Lakes
1 Unit Available
1988 Muirfield Way
1988 Muirfield Way, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1896 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1398 Heide Avenue
1398 Heide Avenue Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN NW PALM BAY. TILE THROUGHOUT HOME. GALLEY KITCHEN. INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. OPEN PARKING. SLIDERS TO BACK PATIO NOT COVERED OVERLOOKING BIG BACKYARD. VERY PRIVATE LOCATED AT THE END OF A DEAD END STREET.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3257 Terkelson Avenue
3257 Terkelson Avenue, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1735 sqft
The home is ready for occupancy, the furnishings are available for purchasing.Easy to show.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Emerson Drive
1281 Emerson Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1184 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen, granite counter tops, completed titled. With split floor plan, screen in porch. This property is conveniently located close to Malabar Rd.

Median Rent in Palm Bay

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Bay is $835, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,059.
Studio
$672
1 Bed
$835
2 Beds
$1,059
3+ Beds
$1,464
City GuidePalm Bay
Palm Bay, FL, originally named Tillman, was renamed for the Sabal palm trees that line the town's Turkey Creek.

Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral.

Moving to Palm Bay

Palm Bay, Florida offers a variety of communities with a solid mix of single family homes, apartments, and condominiums. Many of the communities within Palm Bay are planned, offering easy walkability within neighborhoods.

Neighborhoods

If you move to Palm Bay, you might want to know more about the neighborhoods in town. Read more to find out where the best for you to end up is.

Fallon Blvd NE / Babcock St NE: This neighborhood offers many apartment homes for rent. Rents are lower here than in 48% of Florida neighborhoods, making this an economical rental location. Suburban in feel, most of the houses were built from 1970 to the present. A commute of no more than fifteen to thirty minutes.

Malabar Rd NW / Jupiter Blvd SW: Even more of a bargain in terms of rental pricing. Here your apartment search will find single family homes and a mix of small apartment complexes and high rise structures. This suburban neighborhood is less populated than other parts of Palm Bay.

Babcock St SE / Agnes Ave SE: This is asought after neighborhood with newer homes. This area has a strongly suburban feel.

Glendale Ave NW / Pace Dr NW: Here too a mix a single family homes and apartments, all built after 1970, make up this neighborhood. In general, lower rents than in other portions of town.

City Center: With beach proximity and many stores and cafes in this part of town. Rents here are very reasonable, and properties range in age from 1940 to 1999. Single family homes, apartments, and many mobile homes are all found as housing options. Located right on the bay, if youre looking for easy access to your fishing pole or your sail boat, this is the spot.

Living in Palm Bay

If you like warm temperatures, ocean breezes, and easy proximity to a string of lovely white sand beaches, Palm Bay is an excellent location. Golfing, tennis, and boating are all regular activities, year round. Anglers are thrilled with the large mouth bass easily catchable in Palm Bays stick marsh. And the Turkey Creek Sanctuary plays host to turtles, alligators, and many migratory and local birds. Kayaking down the creek is common past time.

The entire city covers a large area, over sixty eight miles, and is laid out in a grid of Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast. Most urban, with the highest density of shops, restaurants, and apartment complexes, is the Northeast area of town. In contrast, the Southwest is nearly rural, with a section of Bayside Lakes contained in this quadrant. Served by both US 1 and Interstate 95, Palm Bay is the nineteenth largest town in Florida.

There's a number of parks - including paintball and skateboarding parks. And, the towns proximity to open spaces from the beach and the bay to the Turkey Creek Sanctuary makes this a naturally attractive town. With many apartment homes, and three bedroom houses for rent, your apartment search will turn up a large variety of options.

From jogging and walking trails to a nature center rife with local exhibits, the Turkey Creek Sanctuary and recreation area offers one hundred and thirty acres of nature. Canoe and kayak access gives residents the chance to get up close and personal with manatees, alligators, and turtles, also known as Florida cooters. Above the water line, ospreys and owls are frequent flyers. You can also enjoy a one mile mountain bike trail that connects out of the sanctuary to an additional eight mile access. A nearly two mile boardwalk leads visitors through hammock and pine scrub. At the Sanctuarys' Margaret Hames Nature Center, educational programs focusing on the environment are offered.

Sports are also big here, in addition to nature - flag football, basketball, and softball. Yoga, meditation, and aerobics classes are offered throughout the parks and recreation auspices. You can enjoy several skateboard parks, and fishing and sailing are major pastimes.

June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
    • While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Palm Bay?
    In Palm Bay, the median rent is $672 for a studio, $835 for a 1-bedroom, $1,059 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,464 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Bay, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Bay?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palm Bay include Port Malabar Country Club.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Bay?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palm Bay area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Bay?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Bay from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Port St. Lucie, and Alafaya.

