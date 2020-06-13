103 Apartments for rent in Palm Bay, FL📍
Located between Jacksonville and Miami, Palm Bay, Florida is a mid-size city of just over 103,000 residents. The Sabal palms it was named for aren't the only greenery in town - there are twenty-nine city parks, a vast, two hundred acre regional park, two golf courses, and the Turkey Creek Sanctuary. A short drive away are the beaches of Floridas space coast, including Paradise Beach and Park, and Coco Beach. Less than forty-five minutes away is Cape Canaveral.
Palm Bay, Florida offers a variety of communities with a solid mix of single family homes, apartments, and condominiums. Many of the communities within Palm Bay are planned, offering easy walkability within neighborhoods.
If you move to Palm Bay, you might want to know more about the neighborhoods in town. Read more to find out where the best for you to end up is.
Fallon Blvd NE / Babcock St NE: This neighborhood offers many apartment homes for rent. Rents are lower here than in 48% of Florida neighborhoods, making this an economical rental location. Suburban in feel, most of the houses were built from 1970 to the present. A commute of no more than fifteen to thirty minutes.
Malabar Rd NW / Jupiter Blvd SW: Even more of a bargain in terms of rental pricing. Here your apartment search will find single family homes and a mix of small apartment complexes and high rise structures. This suburban neighborhood is less populated than other parts of Palm Bay.
Babcock St SE / Agnes Ave SE: This is asought after neighborhood with newer homes. This area has a strongly suburban feel.
Glendale Ave NW / Pace Dr NW: Here too a mix a single family homes and apartments, all built after 1970, make up this neighborhood. In general, lower rents than in other portions of town.
City Center: With beach proximity and many stores and cafes in this part of town. Rents here are very reasonable, and properties range in age from 1940 to 1999. Single family homes, apartments, and many mobile homes are all found as housing options. Located right on the bay, if youre looking for easy access to your fishing pole or your sail boat, this is the spot.
If you like warm temperatures, ocean breezes, and easy proximity to a string of lovely white sand beaches, Palm Bay is an excellent location. Golfing, tennis, and boating are all regular activities, year round. Anglers are thrilled with the large mouth bass easily catchable in Palm Bays stick marsh. And the Turkey Creek Sanctuary plays host to turtles, alligators, and many migratory and local birds. Kayaking down the creek is common past time.
The entire city covers a large area, over sixty eight miles, and is laid out in a grid of Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast. Most urban, with the highest density of shops, restaurants, and apartment complexes, is the Northeast area of town. In contrast, the Southwest is nearly rural, with a section of Bayside Lakes contained in this quadrant. Served by both US 1 and Interstate 95, Palm Bay is the nineteenth largest town in Florida.
There's a number of parks - including paintball and skateboarding parks. And, the towns proximity to open spaces from the beach and the bay to the Turkey Creek Sanctuary makes this a naturally attractive town. With many apartment homes, and three bedroom houses for rent, your apartment search will turn up a large variety of options.
From jogging and walking trails to a nature center rife with local exhibits, the Turkey Creek Sanctuary and recreation area offers one hundred and thirty acres of nature. Canoe and kayak access gives residents the chance to get up close and personal with manatees, alligators, and turtles, also known as Florida cooters. Above the water line, ospreys and owls are frequent flyers. You can also enjoy a one mile mountain bike trail that connects out of the sanctuary to an additional eight mile access. A nearly two mile boardwalk leads visitors through hammock and pine scrub. At the Sanctuarys' Margaret Hames Nature Center, educational programs focusing on the environment are offered.
Sports are also big here, in addition to nature - flag football, basketball, and softball. Yoga, meditation, and aerobics classes are offered throughout the parks and recreation auspices. You can enjoy several skateboard parks, and fishing and sailing are major pastimes.
June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Bay Rent Report. Palm Bay rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Bay rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Palm Bay rent trends were flat over the past month
Palm Bay rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Bay stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,059 for a two-bedroom. Palm Bay's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Bay, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Palm Bay rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Palm Bay, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Bay is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Palm Bay's median two-bedroom rent of $1,059 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Palm Bay.
- While Palm Bay's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Bay than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Palm Bay.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.