apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:13 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1830 N Atlantic Avenue
1830 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of the Atlantic from this seventh floor ocean front condo. This one bedroom condo has been fully renovated. Tile floors through out, stainless steel appliances and walk in closet. Plenty of storage space and washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
171 N Atlantic Avenue
171 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1088 sqft
Available starting April 2020, April thru December $2100. Steps to the sand from your front door!!Direct Ocean Front, all rooms have a view of the ocean! Enjoy relaxing on your ocean front balcony! Brand New Windows & Sliders.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3170 N Atlantic Avenue
3170 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront complex, nice condo: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, first floor (not ocean view). Beautifully decorated, centrally located. Heated pool & spa, private beach access, washer & dryer in the condo.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avon By The Sea
5300 Ocean Beach Blvd 505
5300 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1011 sqft
GEORGEOUS OCEAN VIEW CONDO ON COCOA BEACH - Property Id: 310735 Cocoa Beach Paradise! Enjoy breakfast on the Balcony, looking out at tranquil views of the ocean each morning!Beautiful, fully furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Seacrest Beach
1050 Atlantic Avenue
1050 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1672 sqft
DIRECT OCEANFRONT PENTHOUSE, Top Floor, and Southeast Corner. Enjoy expansive ocean views of with 45 ft wrap-around balcony. Large Master Bedroom w/ ocean view, en suite Master Bath. Two additional large bedrooms and two full baths.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Seacrest Beach
650 N Atlantic Avenue
650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
333 N Atlantic Avenue
333 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Welcome to your first floor direct ocean front oasis at 333 by the Sea.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3180 N Atlantic Ave
3180 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1240 sqft
Freshly remodeled condo, unfurnished, Designer’s dream, pearl epoxy floor, granite countertops Viking appliances. You are the first occupant!! Great Location in Cocoa Beach, near popular restaurants and bars, walk to Publix and Cocoa Beach pier.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
200 St. Lucie Ln
200 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo just 2 blocks to the beach! - Property Id: 245969 Recently renovated, fully furnished in a great location! Available June 1, 2020. $1500 per month. Lease term 3 month minimum, up to 6 months.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cocoa Isles
205 S Banana River Boulevard
205 Banana River Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1841 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This riverfront unit offers easy access to all Cocoa Beach has to offer! Steps away from shopping and restaurants! Right across the street from the beach AND walk out back onto your very own boat dock! 1 Car garage and
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5801 N Atlantic Avenue
5801 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with office, 1 car carport unit in desirable Hidden Harbor Condominium. Unit has modern look with wood vinyl flooring, newer kitchen, bathrooms, appliances, and light fixtures.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
7520 Ridgewood Avenue
7520 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's all about the view! Direct Ocean! Move in ready and shows like a dream. Delightful 2Bdrm/2Ba condo enjoys a fabulous view of the ocean & pool. Unit is completely furnished and has its own washer & dryer ...
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Banana River Estates
5807 N Atlantic Avenue
5807 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1354 sqft
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in well-maintained Costa Del Sol complex! Unfurnished, washer/dryer hoookups.
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa Beach
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Manor Estates
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
201 Monroe Avenue
201 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
203 Monroe Avenue
203 Monroe Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
This CHARMING apartment (part of a quiet 4-plex) is just a few blocks to the beach! This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit comes with a TWO CAR GARAGE! Complete interior remodel. Exterior paint coming soon. Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
8597 Canaveral Boulevard
8597 Canaveral Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1424 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, one car garage townhouse is super clean, just waiting for a new tenant. Features include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
407 LOFTS DRIVE
407 Lofts Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1696 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Suntree Beauty - Located in the desirable Suntree community. This home shows beautifully. Open floor plan, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, inside laundry and covered patio.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ashwood Lakes
3862 La Flor Drive
3862 La Flor Drive, Rockledge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
3862 La Flor Drive Available 07/13/20 3862 LA FLOR DRIVE IN ASHWOOD LAKES, ROCKLEDGE - This spacious 3 BD/2 Full BA house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, two large living room areas, carpet and ceiling fans
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Columbiad Plaza
220 Columbia Drive
220 Columbia Drive, Cape Canaveral, FL
Studio
$850
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice efficiency unit with lots of cabinets with breakfast bar. Washer & dryer in the unit as well as on-site laundry. Tiled floors, oak cabinetry. Great location. Close to 528, beach, shopping, churches and restaurants.
