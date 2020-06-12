Apartment List
/
FL
/
cocoa beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

180 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with garage

Cocoa Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15 N Atlantic Avenue
15 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1296 sqft
Rents weekly throughout the rest of the year for $1,400 a week plus 12% tax & cleaning fee. Monthly rate is $3000 May through December and January thru March is $4000/month plus taxes.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
55 N 4th Street
55 N 4th St, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1702 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath NE corner unit located next to downtown Cocoa Beach. The beautiful open floor plan allows you the views to the ocean from almost everywhere! Relax on the balcony while breathing in the scents of the ocean.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hardaway Estates
1 Unit Available
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1114 sqft
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Avon By The Sea
1 Unit Available
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard
5201 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1674 sqft
MONTHLY SEASONAL RENTAL Welcome to Seaside Escape at Cocoa Beach! This beautiful villa offers the comforts of home with a chic beach feel. Professionally decorated with brand new finishes. The villa has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
748 S Orlando Avenue
748 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
996 sqft
Newer carpet & tile. Maintenance-free living, right across the street from the beach! Located in the quieter, southern end of Cocoa Beach. Separate dining area off kitchen, skylights, high ceilings, private 1-car garage included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
830 N Atlantic Avenue
830 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SIT OUT ON YOUR BALCONY AND ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL OCEAN & BREEZE!! This is a fabulous, direct ocean front 2/2 in beautiful, desirable Stonewood Towers Condo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoa Ocean Beach Condominiums
1 Unit Available
104 E Gadsden Lane
104 East Gadsden Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1393 sqft
104 E. Gadsden is a slice pf paradise in the desirable Cocoa Beach area. This three bedroom house is situated right between all the action, from the Kennedy Space Center to the Patrick Air Force Base.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seacrest Beach
1 Unit Available
650 N Atlantic Avenue
650 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo is available August 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020. Ocean Front Complex with unobstructed views of the Ocean from the North facing Balcony! This is a Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA condo in Beach Winds Condos at the heart of Cocoa Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3060 N Atlantic Avenue
3060 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1316 sqft
Expansive Ocean Views in desirable Windward East Condominiums. Fully furnished 2 bedroom Condo with large pool.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Yacht Haven
1 Unit Available
9 Yawl Drive
9 Yawl Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1984 sqft
Wonderful home to paradise on the Canal. Kayak out to the Islands or sit , enjoy the Hot Tub while looking at the stunning sunsets ! Walk to the beach, Restaurants and Shops.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoa Isles Country Club
1 Unit Available
1720 Minutemen Causeway
1720 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
720 S Brevard Avenue
720 South Brevard Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1244 sqft
River Lakes is located in South Cocoa Beach. The waterfront community features lush landscaping with pond features, a crisp pool located along the Banana River bank. This unit is located on the North Side on the complex on the 3rd floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
1595 N Atlantic Avenue
1595 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1073 sqft
Direct canal unfurnished condo in Cocoa Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1860 N Atlantic Avenue
1860 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1675 sqft
Rented Jan. 1-2020 to March 31, 2020. Direct Ocean front elegance! Corner unit with wrap around balcony 3/2 bath condo with updates throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
754 S Orlando Avenue
754 South Orlando Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
912 sqft
Nice non smoking condo has an open, light airy feel with its vaulted ceilings and two skylights. The two bedrooms have large walk-in closets and paddle fans. The master has new flooring, private bath with tub/shower combo and new window.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4570 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Oceanfront 5th floor Unit offering spectacular views and wonderful sunrises. Well appointed furnishings, carpeted bedrooms and tile throughout the rest of the condo.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3165 N Atlantic Avenue
3165 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
THIS IS COCOA BEACH LIVING! This unit is 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Beautiful Fountain Cove Condominiums at the Banana River.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coconut Cay
1 Unit Available
181 Saint Lucie Lane
181 Saint Lucie Ln, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1925 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
325 S Banana River Boulevard
325 S Banana River Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1014 sqft
Great, Ground floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with large screened patio with bar area. Open floor plan. Heated community pool. Private one car garage. Close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. 1 year lease only.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
121 E Pasco Lane
121 East Pasco Lane, Cocoa Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1832 sqft
~APPLICATION IN PROCESS~One block from the Atlantic Ocean! This beautifully renovated beach house with high end finishes is ready to rent. Has 5th flex room without a closet could be turned into a 5th bedroom or study.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
453 Capri Road
453 Capri Road, Cocoa Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1983 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath direct canal front, Cocoa Beach pool home with an open floor plan, water views from living areas, and large kitchen. The Florida room has sliders accessing to the pool and patio area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Seas Condos
3400 Ocean Beach Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2027 sqft
Available May 1 through October 30 each year, and occasionally January through April. ENJOY THE SUN, BEACH AND OCEAN BREEZE.

1 of 14

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
Cocoa Isles
1 Unit Available
205 S Banana River Boulevard
205 Banana River Blvd, Cocoa Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1841 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This riverfront unit offers easy access to all Cocoa Beach has to offer! Steps away from shopping and restaurants! Right across the street from the beach AND walk out back onto your very own boat dock! 1 Car garage and
Results within 1 mile of Cocoa Beach

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
555 Fillmore Avenue
555 Fillmore Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1196 sqft
RENTED FROM AUGUST -MARCH 31, 2020. AND ALSO BOOKED FOR MAY 2020. Price for Aug - December is $2500 + sales tax. Lovely scenic gated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo directly facing the ocean.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cocoa Beach, FL

Cocoa Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa Beach 3 BedroomsCocoa Beach Accessible Apartments
Cocoa Beach Apartments with BalconyCocoa Beach Apartments with GarageCocoa Beach Apartments with GymCocoa Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCocoa Beach Apartments with Parking
Cocoa Beach Apartments with PoolCocoa Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsCocoa Beach Furnished ApartmentsCocoa Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida