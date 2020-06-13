Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

158 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
2 Units Available
Plantation Club at Suntree
201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1134 sqft
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes! Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
17 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
James Landing
32 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Cocoa North
288 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
102 Units Available
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1488 sqft
Olea at Viera embodies the spirit of friendship, peace, and prosperity of its namesake, the olive. Living is easy with concierge convenience, robust wellness offerings, and exciting pursuits just steps from your front door.
Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Autumn Woods
1 Unit Available
1458 Huff Ct
1458 Huff Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1884 sqft
Updated 3/2 home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a very large fenced in backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes granite, ceiling height cabinets, gas range, and. a HUGE island with lots of extra storage hidden underneath.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lakeview Shores
1 Unit Available
805 Mcdermott Avenue
805 Mc Dermott Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1258 sqft
Rental available July 1, 2020 in Melbourne. This remodeled home consists of 3 bedroom, 2 bath with one carport with 1258 Sq. Ft. Under Air. This home boasts a living room, dining room, and storage/laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian River Bluff
1 Unit Available
309 Crescent Drive
309 Crescent Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Spacious home on a oversized corner lot. Established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees. Two blocks from the river. Rent includes Lawn maintenance. Pets accepted!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Leewood Forest
1 Unit Available
2625 Larry Court
2625 Larry Court, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Centrally located Eau Gallie Neighborhood. This home is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with hard wood floors, split bedroom plan, living & family room, formal dining room & eat-in kitchen. The kitchen features a double oven.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1801 Pine Street
1801 Pine Street, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
This is a very unique apartment , one bedroom one bath plus loft. It is close to Downtown Village.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

Median Rent in Melbourne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Melbourne is $978, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,241.
Studio
$787
1 Bed
$978
2 Beds
$1,241
3+ Beds
$1,715

June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Melbourne Rent Report. Melbourne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Melbourne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Melbourne rents declined significantly over the past month

Melbourne rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Melbourne stand at $979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,241 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Melbourne's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Melbourne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Melbourne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Melbourne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Melbourne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Melbourne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,241 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Melbourne.
    • While Melbourne's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Melbourne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Melbourne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Melbourne?
    In Melbourne, the median rent is $787 for a studio, $978 for a 1-bedroom, $1,241 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,715 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Melbourne, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Melbourne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Melbourne area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Melbourne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Melbourne from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Sanford.

