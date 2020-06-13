/
/
indialantic
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
116 Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
5 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
440 Wayne Avenue
440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1501 Shannon Avenue
1501 S Shannon Ave, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
675 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED Hardwood Floors charming apartment like rental.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
301 S Miramar Avenue
301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible.
1 of 7
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
400 Tenth Avenue
400 10th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1596 sqft
Location, location, location! Ride to the beach, Starbucks, shopping and restaurants! Large corner lot with flexible floor plan. Perfect house if you work from home! Extra clean and very well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 applications pending. A hop skip and a jump to the Beach, food, shopping, schools and sidewalks leading to everything else you may need. Quiet dead-end street.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
877 N Highway A1a
877 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Beachside living in style!! Located in Indialantic this oceanfront condo has shopping, grocery stores, and restaurants within walking distance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
185 Palmetto Avenue
185 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, updated executive rental in convenient and quaint Indialantic. Two upstairs bedrooms with attached bathrooms and generous natural light. First floor has beautiful eat in kitchen with granite countertops and a closet with a washer and dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
184 Palmetto Avenue
184 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome just steps to the Beach. This Contemporary 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has been freshly painted, new tile floors, updated kitchen to include stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included and inside unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
925 N Highway A1a
925 N Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE BEACH IS CALLING YOU! Come see this incredible condo located in the heart of Indialantic! Beautiful ocean view from this corner unit featuring 2 large bedrooms / 2 bathrooms / 1 large garage space.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
140 Hacienda Street
140 Hacienda Street, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
720 sqft
RENTED THROUGH: MARCH 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Briarwood Park
1 Unit Available
835 E. University Blvd Unit 111
835 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
891 sqft
Bright and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Immediate Occupancy! - Bright and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
120 Anona Place
120 Anona Place, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2321 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BR/3BA TWO STORY HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH - BEAUTIFUL 4 BD/3BA, SPLIT-LEVEL HOME IN INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH. This spacious 4 Bdrm, 3 ba, single family house is just the home you have been searching for.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Indialantic, the median rent is $666 for a studio, $827 for a 1-bedroom, $1,049 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,450 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Indialantic, check out our monthly Indialantic Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Indialantic area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Valencia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Indialantic from include Orlando, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Alafaya.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL