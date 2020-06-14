Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Cocoa Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cocoa Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cocoa Isles Country Club
1 Unit Available
1720 Minutemen Causeway
1720 Minutemen Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
GORGEOUS ARCHITECTURE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage townhome is located in the heart of Cocoa Beach! Directly overlooking the 5th and 6th fairways of the Cocoa Beach Country Club, this 2 story home features 2 full master
Results within 5 miles of Cocoa Beach

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1640 Mars Street
1640 Mars Street, Merritt Island, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1812 sqft
Canal Home in Diana Shores Subdivision. As you turn into your new residence - You're thinking ''It's SPLASH time in your private in-ground pool/hot tub.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1097 Acappella Drive
1097 Acappella Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2602 sqft
Long term rental opportunity. This elegantly upgraded home in upscale Coral Springs HOA. This house has 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, with an oversized den and a 3-car garage, 169 SF court yard/porch, & 393 SF screened patio hurricane shutters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
55 Needle Boulevard
55 Needle Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story 2 bedroom condo!! Hardwood floors, tile bathrooms and very well kept! Owner is firm no pets! The association also requires an application and $50 app fee per person after the owner approves.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7801 Ridgewood Avenue
7801 Ridgewood Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss your opportunity to live the beach life! Located across the street from the beach is this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo fully furnished with wood-laminate flooring throughout, carpet in the bedroom, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cape Caneveral Beach Gardens
1 Unit Available
232 Chandler Street
232 Chandler Street, Cape Canaveral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1216 sqft
Only three blocks from the beach. Beautifully renovated town-home, 2 bed, 1.5 bath. Like new: kitchen and bathrooms w/ granite, tile floors downstairs, ceiling fans, dark wood laminate floors upstairs. His and hers closets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Capron Ridge
1 Unit Available
1759 Tullagee Avenue
1759 Tullagee Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1807 sqft
Gated community with lawn care included! You don't want to miss out on this wonderful home. Clean, Light and Bright with a great easterly exposure. Has tile and bamboo flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Island Crossing
1 Unit Available
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.
Results within 10 miles of Cocoa Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
24 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
James Landing
30 Units Available
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,421
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated May 18 at 03:17pm
44 Units Available
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, yoga studio, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, wood-style flooring and breakfast bars. Indian River and Lake Washington Square are both just minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2600 Bogey Lane Apt. A
2600 Bogey Lane, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
2600 BOGEY LANE 2-A, MELBOURNE 55+ COMMUNITY - A lovely 55+ Community 2BD / 2BA condo with a golf course view in Melbourne. No dogs, but cats allowed. Situated on the first floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7667 N Wickham Road
7667 North Wickham Road, Brevard County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath unit with nice wood laminate flooring in living room and bedrooms. Walk in closet, washer and dryer hook up with private closet. Very private outside porch, fully screened and looks out at trees.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cocoa Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cocoa Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

