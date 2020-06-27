Rent Calculator
1433 S BELCHER ROAD
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1433 S BELCHER ROAD
1433 Belcher Rd S
·
No Longer Available
Location
1433 Belcher Rd S, Clearwater, FL 33764
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on the first floor in Clearwater. View of the community pool. Tile throughout. Located near the beaches, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, US 19, and more. New appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1433 S BELCHER ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
