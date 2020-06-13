122 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 13
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Last updated June 13
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Last updated June 13
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 13
$
Imperial Cove
104 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 13
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1300 sqft
*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA

1 of 25

Last updated June 13
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1310 GULF BOULEVARD
1310 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1570 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED condo. This corner two bedroom, 2.5 bath direct Gulf front condo offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and beach as well as the Intracoastal. Balcony access from living room, master bedroom, guest bedroom and kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1290 GULF BOULEVARD
1290 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1464 sqft
Available Feb.1st, 2020. Two week minimum rental in Lighthouse Towers on Sand Key. The 270 degree unobstructed Gulf and Intercoastal views are breathtaking from this highly desired corner unit with balconies on both sides.
City Guide for Clearwater, FL

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …

Having trouble with Craigslist Clearwater? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clearwater, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clearwater renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

