Apartment List
/
FL
/
clearwater
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with garage

Clearwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
31 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Windsor Park
1 Unit Available
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,390
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1356 S Betty Lane
1356 South Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1130 sqft
Cute South Clearwater Home Close to the Beaches Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1262 PIERCE STREET
1262 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Be the first to live in this brand new, high energy efficient townhouse with green certification and multi-zoned AC.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1260 PIERCE STREET
1260 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Be the first to live in this brand new, high energy efficient townhome with green certification and multi-zoned AC.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
10 PAPAYA STREET
10 Papaya Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available from May 2020. Mandalay Beach Club is one of the very few upscale resort-style properties right on the beautiful white sandy beaches of Clearwater (ranked #1 in the US). Beautiful views of Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1270 GULF BOULEVARD
1270 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1094 sqft
GULF OF MEXICO CONDO RENTAL! Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Condo for RENT! Watch the sunset from the comfort of your own room, balcony or living room! Walk out to your gorgeous backyard of open water, soft sand and the sound of the waves crashing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
512 GILBERT STREET
512 Gilbert Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Adorable single family corner lot home right across the street from the Landings Golf Course with driving range! Wide open living space with living/dining room layout right next to the open kitchen is a wonderful open space for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1620 RAINBOW DRIVE
1620 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1529 sqft
Great location! 1 block to lovely Crest Lake Park. Beautiful house, 3 bedrooms 2 bath fenced yard, deck, 1 car garage. Very good condition. Living room, dining & family room.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4656 sqft
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1845 AUDUBON STREET
1845 Audubon Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1856 sqft
Great Location in Estaqblished Clearwater neighborhood. Centrally located close to Schools, Shopping and Clearwater Beach. Home features shiny original Hardwood Floors. Split Bedroom plan. inside laundry Room. Open kitchen, Enclosed sun Room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
716 BAYWAY BOULEVARD
716 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1566 sqft
Clearwater Beach 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a 1 Car Garage and a Deep Water Slip. This hard to find rental can be rented furnished for $2995.00 or the owner will unfurnish for $2895.00.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
15 SOMERSET STREET
15 Somerset Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2525 sqft
This luxury condo is in the perfect location for a busy executive or family on assignment in Clearwater's business or medical district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
545 JASMINE WAY
545 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
If you want to live in the heart of Downtown Clearwater minutes from the award-winning best beach in the US, and within walking distance to shopping, eateries, banks, and marina - this is it! A beautiful three-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3 full
City Guide for Clearwater, FL

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …

Having trouble with Craigslist Clearwater? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClearwater 3 BedroomsClearwater Accessible ApartmentsClearwater Apartments under $900Clearwater Apartments with Balcony
Clearwater Apartments with GarageClearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClearwater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsClearwater Apartments with ParkingClearwater Apartments with PoolClearwater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clearwater Cheap PlacesClearwater Dog Friendly ApartmentsClearwater Furnished ApartmentsClearwater Luxury PlacesClearwater Pet Friendly PlacesClearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa