123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
995 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
32 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1182 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1115 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
4 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
880 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
39 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
17 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
67 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1250 GULF BOULEVARD
1250 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
Gulf front - Beach front - Gorgeous views from this 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo on the 7th floor overlooking the Beach, Gulf and Pool.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2168 Druid Road
2168 Druid Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1086 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2/2 available now.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1814 Sunset Point Road
1814 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
955 sqft
Can you believe this price for a 2/2????? This unit offers great pricing for the nice square footage and great finishes. Additionally, you will enjoy many amazing amenities and the convenient location to the beaches and Tampa.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
2705 VIA MURANO
2705 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
This second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatach. Unfurnished unit featuring granite counter tops throughout, newer appliances and neutral tile in the living/dining areas.

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

