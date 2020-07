Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet volleyball court yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center e-payments hot tub package receiving pool table

Solaris Key sets a new standard in Florida living with our expertly-designed one, two and three bedroom homes for rent. As a new resident, you will take pleasure in exceptional interior features, unmatched amenity spaces and convenient access to everything that Clearwater has to offer. Start your day with some beach side yoga, grab a bite at dozens of local restaurants, or make a stop at the Clearwater Mall right next door. Just off US Highway 19, it is all just steps from your front door and minutes from Pinellas County beaches, St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa Bay bridges. And it is all waiting for you at Solaris Key Apartments, where sun meets shore, brilliantly. Call today for more information.