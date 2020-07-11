119 Luxury Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
61 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
34 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
88 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
7 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1384 sqft
You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
27 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
986 sqft
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407
1230 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1111 sqft
Call George Fly at (727) 258-1889 about this Direct gulf front Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with private ocean front balcony squarely facing the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal/nautical decor.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3
19353 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 240512 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Prices from $2190. Pool, fitness center and seating overlooking the water.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Valencia Park
2068 Loma Linda Way North
2068 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1444 sqft
Loma Linda Townhouse - 2068 Loma Linda Clearwater - Give us a call to come preview this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home situated in mid Pinellas county. Pull right up in your car into the private 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1726 Saint Croix Drive
1726 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Open Concept Home With Fenced Yard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,859 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1135 FAIRMONT ST
1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1221 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME Application Fee Per Adult (18 &

July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Clearwater, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Houston (-0.9%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Charlotte (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

