Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

39 Cheap Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1485 Park St, Unit C
1485 Park St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$740
350 sqft
Cute studio unit in the back of 1485 Park Street with a small porch at the entrance and a little yard area for privacy. This was recently renovated and is move in ready. Utilities are not included in the rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
809 TURNER STREET
809 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
514 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 Bedroom/1 Bath!!! This apartment has been completely remodeled. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, new counters and cabinets, new flooring throughout, bathroom has been completely redone with a new shower, sink and toilet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
2353 SHELLEY STREET
2353 Shelley Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
660 sqft
For Lease 1st & Last month's rent + deposit due prior to occupancy. Nice Light and bright Corner unit. 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor condo with All tile floors. Fresh paint, new tile flooring & fan in bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Clearwater

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2500 WINDING CREEK BOULEVARD
2500 Winding Creek Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains are a beautifully landscaped and well cared for small gated community off US 19N. The condo has newer tile in shower, AC and ceiling fans in 2015. The master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play. Apartments here give you a variety of featured amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Liv at Jasper
55 Jasper Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly,w/d Facilities, High speed internet, Picnic area,Pet friendly, Pool, Storage area Find your new home at 55 Jasper in Largo, FL. The 55 Jasper St. E location in the 33770 neighborhood of Largo is perfectly situated for work or play.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 Jefferson Ave # 3
1630 North Jefferson Avenue, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
Tara Gardens is a wonderful place for you. Comfortably located in Largo's 33770 area, our community gives you a variety of nearby highlights to indulge in. We showcase 1 to 2 bedroom floorplan options.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2459 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2459 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
on top of the world --great location for a great price - laminate flooring for easy cleanup, so much to offer in this 55+ community - dances, shows, clubs, tennis, lawn bowling, 2 golf courses, 2 pools (1 heated) and best of all a state of the art

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2458 COLUMBIA DRIVE
2458 Columbia Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
GREAT LOCATION IN THIS 55+ COMMUNITY - WALK TO ALL ACTIVITIES - HEATED POOL, SAUNA, LAWN BOWLING,TENNIS, AND THE VERY ACTIVE CLUBHOUSE FOR DANCES, SHOWS, CLUBS,TRIPS, LIBRARY, AND A DELI FOR A QUICK LUNCH.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shangri-La
1 Unit Available
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mill Pond
3 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$902
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
FLORAL GARDENS community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just a few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2690 CORAL LANDINGS BOULEVARD
2690 Coral Landings Boulevard, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor Condo rental available July 1st in sought after Meadowlake Palm Harbor. Inside laundry closet with washer & dryer. Wood laminate and tile floors, throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2136 18 AVENUE SW
2136 18th Avenue Southwest, Largo, FL
Studio
$850
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Serious inquires only please! Read the entire listing description before contacting, Thank you! Available now renovated studio on a dead end quiet street minutes from Ind. Rocks beaches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.

1 of 6

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
131 BUCKINGHAM AVENUE W
131 Buckingham Avenue West, Oldsmar, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
UPDATED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM, IN A QUIET OLDSMAR AREA VERY CLOSE TO SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER, COUNTRYSIDE MALL WITH EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA. VILLA FEATURES, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW TILE, FRESH PAINT, NEW APPLIANCES AND MUCH MORE. A MUST SEE.
Results within 10 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

