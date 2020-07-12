AL
pet friendly apartments
143 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been

1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
986 sqft
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an

1 Unit Available
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A
647 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater.

1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Villas
24862 US HIGHWAY 19 N
24862 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
640 sqft
Lots of storage in this popular Hillcrest Villas spacious one bedroom / one bath unit with an updated kitchen. This unit is tiled throughout with neutral carpet in the bedroom. Huge screened porch across the back of the unit.

1 Unit Available
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3
19353 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 240512 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Prices from $2190. Pool, fitness center and seating overlooking the water.

1 Unit Available
Valencia Park
2068 Loma Linda Way North
2068 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1444 sqft
Loma Linda Townhouse - 2068 Loma Linda Clearwater - Give us a call to come preview this comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home situated in mid Pinellas county. Pull right up in your car into the private 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1158 PALMETTO STREET
1158 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1022 sqft
QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - CLEARWATER FL - QUAINT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN CLEARWATER FL, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO DINING, SHOPPING

1 Unit Available
1135 FAIRMONT ST
1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1221 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME Application Fee Per Adult (18 &

1 Unit Available
1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE
1216 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CLOSE TO THE BEACH-Just 3 miles! NEW EVERYTHING in this Meticulous Gorgeous 1bedroom Gated Community Condo with 1 under bldg parking space (not all have this )you will LOVE the light and brightness, planation shutters, laminate flooring, neutral

1 Unit Available
Windsor Park
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2398 sqft
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT**TOTAL=4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.

1 Unit Available
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2

1 Unit Available
Imperial Park
1396 S Hercules Ave
1396 South Hercules Avenue, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2551 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 4br/3ba/2 car gar with bonus room in Imperial Park Sub. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. FANTASTIC 4BR/3BA/2 CAR GAR HOME IN IMPERIAL PARK. ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED. ONE SMALL DOG OK, NO PUPPY AND SORRY NO CAT.

1 Unit Available
1515 S. Prospect ave
1515 South Prospect Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 bedrooms and 1 bath house - Property Id: 300286 Nice clean 2/1 with shed in the back. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300286 Property Id 300286 (RLNE5854134)

1 Unit Available
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions.

1 Unit Available
2717 E VIA CIPRIANI
2717 Via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This waterfront 2-story townhome floor plan with attached 2-car garage features a first and second floor master bedroom with luxurious bath featuring Roman tubs and separate shower.

1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.

1 Unit Available
Pride
1680 Nursery Road
1680 Nursery Road, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2153 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom + Office in Clearwater on Serene Pond. Large Fenced Yard. Separate Living & Family Rooms Allow Everyone to Spread Out. Oversized Inside Laundry Room with LArge Closet. Walk to Publix Shopping Center.

1 Unit Available
1620 Rainbow Drive
1620 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1529 sqft
Great location! 1 block to lovely Crest Lake Park. Beautiful house, 3 bedrooms 2 bath fenced yard, deck, 1 car garage. Very good condition. Living room, dining & family room. View virtual tour at: https://view.ricohtours.

1 Unit Available
1263 Pierce Street - 1
1263 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Welcome to Clearwater, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1.5 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities, water is billed at 2/3 split between 2 units. -Washer dryer hookups. - Just 5 minutes away from Clearwater Beach.

1 Unit Available
1265 Pierce Street - 1
1265 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Welcome to Clearwater, Fl , Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities, water is billed at 1/3 split between 2 units. -Washer dryer hookups. - Just 5 minutes away from Clearwater Beach.

1 Unit Available
1257 Drew Street
1257 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
670 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Clearwater. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020.

1 Unit Available
3142 San Mateo St
3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS.

1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1430 GULF BOULEVARD
1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1624 sqft
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1451 GULF BOULEVARD
1451 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1 jULY 2019. Out of season $2600/mo (90 days minimum). Absolutely stunning 1bed / 1 1/2 bath corner unit. Small dog (only) allowed NOT available Jan - Mar 2020
Rent Report
Clearwater

July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Clearwater, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Houston (-0.9%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Charlotte (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

