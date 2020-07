Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry cc payments conference room e-payments lobby online portal

The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort. Enjoy spacious living & premier amenities including 2 resort style pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playground & more! The Palms is also conveniently located near shopping, dining, & entertainment, inlcuding the Westfield Countryside Mall, Hwy US 19, & St. Petersburg College. Contact us today & move in to your new home at The Palms at Countryside!