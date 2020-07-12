Apartment List
/
FL
/
clearwater
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clearwater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
30 Units Available
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1053 sqft
Ashford at Feather Sound offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in four different floor plans. Conveniently located in Clearwater, we are on Feather Sound Circle just off of Interstate 275.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,102
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
13 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
14 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
17 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
82 Units Available
Imperial Cove
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
61 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1309 Lakeview Rd. 1300
1309 Lakeview Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1300 Available 09/05/20 Evergreen unit - Property Id: 316887 Location, Location, Location!! Are you looking for quiet and quaint living in beautiful Clearwater, Florida? Do you need a garage for your toys? You just found what you've been

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Clearwater Beach
880 Mandalay Ave Unit 601
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
986 sqft
**WELCOME TO THE REGATTA BEACH CLUB** Paradise awaits at Clearwater Beach's premier location! This tastefully updated two bedroom, two bathroom unit is a must see! Among the features this home boasts are porcelain tile flooring throughout, an
City Guide for Clearwater, FL

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to the one-stop virtual shop for all your apartment hunting adventures in Clearwater, Florida! Located a hop, skip, and jump from St. Petersburg to the south and Tampa to the east, Clearwater is a popular living locale. Got questions about life in one of the Sunshine State’s most eternally sun-drenched cities? Sure you do. Luckily, we’re here with the answers. So stick with us and you’ll be living the dream in Clearwater in two shakes of an alligator’s tail …

Having trouble with Craigslist Clearwater? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clearwater, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clearwater apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClearwater 3 BedroomsClearwater Accessible ApartmentsClearwater Apartments under $900Clearwater Apartments with Balcony
Clearwater Apartments with GarageClearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClearwater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsClearwater Apartments with ParkingClearwater Apartments with PoolClearwater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clearwater Cheap PlacesClearwater Dog Friendly ApartmentsClearwater Furnished ApartmentsClearwater Luxury PlacesClearwater Pet Friendly PlacesClearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa