126 Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
512 GILBERT STREET
512 Gilbert Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Adorable single family corner lot home right across the street from the Landings Golf Course with driving range! Wide open living space with living/dining room layout right next to the open kitchen is a wonderful open space for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1845 AUDUBON STREET
1845 Audubon Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1856 sqft
Great Location in Estaqblished Clearwater neighborhood. Centrally located close to Schools, Shopping and Clearwater Beach. Home features shiny original Hardwood Floors. Split Bedroom plan. inside laundry Room. Open kitchen, Enclosed sun Room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
321 DAVID AVENUE
321 David Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and wood-style floors are found throughout. The kitchen features attractive counters, stainless steel appliances, and rich wood cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
811 Jeffords Street
811 Jeffords Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1128 sqft
2 bed 1 bath 2 bed 1 bath heated 1,128 total area 1,617sqft one car garage detached with covered storage next to it master bed 12x11 bed 1 11x9 dinning room 10x12 kitchen 11x11 bonus room 11x9

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
609 OAK AVENUE
609 Oak Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
645 sqft
Light Bright and super quaint!!! Fully Furnished with all the furnishings and everything else you would need in your new home, it has everything and is ready to go. All you need is your toothbrush, Really!! Hardwood Floors and granite in the kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
20000 US HWY 19 N
20000 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
852 sqft
Right here waiting for you! This 55 plus community called South Gate is a hidden gem. Nestled in the middle of everything yet no one knows it is here. This two bed 1.5 bath home is located walking distance to the heated community pool.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
800 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
800 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW FOR 3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE -BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & TURN KEY BEACH CONDO-PRIVATE BEACH- THIS CONDO WILL EXCEED THE HIGHEST EXPECTATIONS- LOCATED ON CLEARWATER BEACH ON CLEARWATER POINT- WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RATED RESTARUANTS- SHOPPING

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
608 N OSCEOLA AVENUE
608 North Osceola Avenue, Clearwater, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4090 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COASTAL LUXURY AWAITS. Custom built in 2014, this waterfront estate of 4,090 sq ft is the perfect blend of craftsman architecture with modern coastal luxury design.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
895 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
895 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1007 sqft
Island House on Clearwater Point avail. as annual rental starting June 1, 2020. What an impressive, beautifully furnished 2BR/2BA, condo on beautiful Clearwater Point.
Results within 1 mile of Clearwater
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2258 World Parkway Blvd. #10
2258 World Parkway Blvd W, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit #10 Available 08/01/20 Ground Floor 2/2 Condo in On Top of the World 55+ - Property Id: 299720 Ground floor unfurnished condo conveniently located next door to the pool and sauna recreation center on the West Side of the beautiful 55+
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clearwater, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clearwater renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

