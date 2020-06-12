Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
240 Sand Key Estates Dr
240 Sand Key Estates Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Stunning. Look no further! This unit showcases sweeping water views from every room. Completely updated condo has a wonderful split bedroom open floor plan. The inside laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
675 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
675 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1111 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Continental Towers available June 1, 2020 - Gorgeous, panoramic views from the 10th floor of this spacious 1 BR / 1.5 BA furnished condo. Private / secured entry to the building. Reserved covered parking spot.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
501 MANDALAY AVENUE
501 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your summer on Clearwater Beach at Belle Harbor for $3800 /mo. summer months. Available Jan-April 2021 @$6k /mo.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
660 ISLAND WAY
660 Island Way, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Gorgeous water views from this second floor condo, fully furnished in the well known Island Estates! 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Ideally owner wants long term lease. The views are really phenomenal so come and see it.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
11 SAN MARCO STREET
11 San Marco Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clearwater Beach direct beach front private residence with 2 bedrooms, den (or 3rd bedroom) and 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
830 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD
830 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1260 sqft
BEACH PARADISE -FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM'S & 2 FULL BATH'S- AVAILBLE NOW FOR A MINIMUM 3 MONTH LEASE- UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TILE FLOORING -THE LIVING ROOM IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED WITH A LEATHER SECTIONAL SOFA

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Estate
1 Unit Available
255 DOLPHIN POINT
255 Dolphin Point, Clearwater, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*AVAILABLE JULY*NEW TO THE MARKET!*3 MONTH MIN*WATERFRONT POOL w/SUNSET and Sightings of Dolphins Daily*UPDATED TURN-KEY* 1BDRM/1BA EASY ACCESS 2nd floor(take elevator or walk) LARGE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT includes-water, trash,cable,internet *LIVE IN

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1180 GULF BOULEVARD
1180 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE-AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -PANORAMIC STUNNING DIRECT WATER VIEWS-TURN KEY FURNISHED RESIDENCE-1952 SQ FT.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
880 MANDALAY AVENUE
880 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$1,500
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Condo, Fully Furnished and everything included! Gulf of Mexico and Intercostal water views from your private balcony. Sleeps 4. Condo complex directly on the Gulf of Mexico and amenities include community pool, game room and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
521 MANDALAY AVENUE
521 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
628 CLEVELAND STREET
628 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Available for annual rental. !Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Station Square. This upgraded corner unit has wonderful views of the water. Fully furnished and appointed with quality furnishings,this is ready to move in to.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sand Key
1 Unit Available
1350 GULF BOULEVARD
1350 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4656 sqft
The Condos at Utopia are where Dreams meet Reality. Penthouse Unit 901 offers unobstructed views of The Gulf of Mexico for miles and is located directly on Sand Key Beach. FULLY FURNISHED and spanning over 4600SF this 4 Bed (2 Master Suite) – 4.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
110 BAYSIDE DRIVE
110 Bayside Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1614 sqft
COME LIVE WHERE YOU FEEL LIKE YOU ARE ALWAYS ON VACATION! FANTASTIC OPEN WATER VIEWS!! This 3 Br.and 2 Ba.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
15 AVALON STREET
15 Avalon Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3000 sqft
Under Construction. BRAND NEW fully furnished condo available for 1 year lease starting October 2020. Located on the tranquil northern end of Clearwater Beach, this stunning hideaway offers privacy and serenity at the height of luxury.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1235 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
1235 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
Fully Furnished 2/2 55+ community for long term rental! Beautiful resort style living in this large nicely furnished Unit. Assigned parking space, laundry facilities, heated swimming pool and shuffleboard, a gazebo, an outdoor grille, and a BBQ area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
716 BAYWAY BOULEVARD
716 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1566 sqft
Clearwater Beach 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a 1 Car Garage and a Deep Water Slip. This hard to find rental can be rented furnished for $2995.00 or the owner will unfurnish for $2895.00.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2724 VIA MURANO
2724 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1870 sqft
The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1230 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2739 VIA CAPRI
2739 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining areas and carpeted bedrooms. Furnished with furniture, linens, kitchenware, tvs. Granite counter tops throughout.

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

