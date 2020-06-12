Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
4 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Imperial Cove
104 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
65 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clearwater Beach
1 Unit Available
521 MANDALAY AVENUE
521 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1806 sqft
Resort Style living and merely steps away from the sugar-like sands of beautiful Clearwater Beach. This is a fully furnished seasonal monthly rental featuring a desirable split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Saint Croix Drive
1726 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL
Gorgeous Open Concept Home With Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 FAIRMONT ST
1135 Fairmont Street, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1221 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - CORNER LOT, CLEARWATER FL - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF YARD, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME Application Fee Per Adult (18 &

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2529 Brentwood Drive
2529 Brentwood Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,456 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
647 N Keene Rd, Unit A
647 North Keene Road, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1115 sqft
Remodeled Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Apartment - This remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment is centrally located in Clearwater.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1419 Union Street
1419 Union Street, Clearwater, FL
MASSIVE POOL HOME Sitting on the Dunedin/Clearwater is this amazing gem of a home. Five bedrooms and three bathrooms PLUS an attached mother-in-law suite. 3000 square feet of space to stretch out.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Nelson Avenue
1515 Nelson Avenue, Clearwater, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $984 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,586; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Clearwater, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,225 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Clearwater.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

