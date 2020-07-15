20 Studio Apartments for rent in Clearwater, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Results within 1 mile of Clearwater

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.
Results within 5 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
18 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:00 AM
1 Unit Available
36609 US 19 N
36609 US Route 19, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
$1,599
987 sqft
36609 US Hwy 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Rental Incentives Available $1,599 + Sales Tax Lease - 1st, Last & Security Deposit Unit Available Now 987 Sq Ft Large Open Area (front) Large Back Office Area, Storage, etc.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14531 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14531 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$1,100
410 sqft
AVAILABLE MONTHLY SHORT TERM MONTH MINIMUM. BOOKED DEC-APRIL 2020. Cute, fully furnished, remodeled ground level corner efficiency condo available at Walsingham Condos.
Results within 10 miles of Clearwater
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:04 AM
$
39 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,270
568 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
29 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,209
575 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
36 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,301
586 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry in beautiful apartments with tiled backsplashes, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located near Whole Foods and multiple bus routes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
14 Units Available
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$975
550 sqft
Community includes racquetball court, tennis court, volleyball court, concierge. Units include hardwood floors, fireplace, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 12:36 AM
26 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,270
528 sqft
Near Tampa International Airport, shopping and dining. Recently renovated apartments come with all kitchen appliances, extra storage, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community amenities include a dog park, bike storage, pool and clubhouse. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
17 Units Available
Sun Bay South
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,334
601 sqft
Town Westshore, At A Glance - Waterfront property with spectacular views of Tampa Bay - Extensive outdoor bay-front amenities including multiple courtyards, gardens, beach-entry pool, wet-bar pavilion, and summer kitchen - Stunning, Newport-style,
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
$
29 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,235
574 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Granite countertops, dishwashers and parking garage. Pet-friendly apartments near Al Lopez Park. Convenient to Interstate 275 and Highway 574.

1 of 61

Last updated July 14 at 10:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
4400 West Spruce Street
4400 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,219
575 sqft
Millennium Westshore represents the best in South Tampa luxury living, offering studios through three bedrooms in stunning open concept designs that feature 10' ceilings, granite counter tops, huge closet spaces and solid surface flooring options,

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 03:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1936 Abacus Rd
1936 Abacus Road, Holiday, FL
Studio
$6,900
15222 sqft
1936 Abacus Rd Holiday, FL 34690 Sale Price $799,000 Leasing Price $6,900.00 15,222 heated SQ/FT and over 4 Acres of land ZONED C1 & C2 Bring your imagination.
Rent Report
Clearwater

July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Clearwater Rent Report. Clearwater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Clearwater rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Clearwater rents declined significantly over the past month

Clearwater rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Clearwater stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,220 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Clearwater's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Clearwater, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,587.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Clearwater rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Clearwater, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Clearwater is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Clearwater's median two-bedroom rent of $1,220 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Clearwater's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Houston (-0.9%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Charlotte (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Clearwater than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Clearwater.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

