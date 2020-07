Amenities

in unit laundry putting green golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments golf room guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table putting green smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces. This contemporary collection of two-story townhomes and single-story floor plans, along with amenities that rival any five-star resort, provides the urban oasis youve been looking for. Discover an extraordinary living experience, like no other, in the heart of downtown Clearwater. Especially for you. Only at 1100 Apex.