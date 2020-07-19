All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 410 NE 26th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
410 NE 26th Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

410 NE 26th Ave

410 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors.Bedrooms are bright and spacious with celling fans.The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. This home won’t last long. Apply today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 NE 26th Ave have any available units?
410 NE 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 410 NE 26th Ave have?
Some of 410 NE 26th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 NE 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 NE 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 NE 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 NE 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave offer parking?
No, 410 NE 26th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 NE 26th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave have a pool?
No, 410 NE 26th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 NE 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 NE 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 NE 26th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 NE 26th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Pacifica
1100 Audace Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Whalers Cove
2301 S Congress Ave
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 BedroomsBoynton Beach Apartments with Gyms
Boynton Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoynton Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College