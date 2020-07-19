410 NE 26th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors.Bedrooms are bright and spacious with celling fans.The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. This home won’t last long. Apply today!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.