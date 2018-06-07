1918 NE 5th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY