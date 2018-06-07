All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 14 2020

1918 NE 5th Court

1918 Northeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Northeast 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 NE 5th Court have any available units?
1918 NE 5th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1918 NE 5th Court have?
Some of 1918 NE 5th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 NE 5th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1918 NE 5th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 NE 5th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1918 NE 5th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court offer parking?
Yes, 1918 NE 5th Court does offer parking.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 NE 5th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court have a pool?
No, 1918 NE 5th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court have accessible units?
No, 1918 NE 5th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 NE 5th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 NE 5th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 NE 5th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
