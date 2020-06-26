Rent Calculator
All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 1113 villa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
1113 villa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1113 villa
1113 Villa Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1113 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful Condo, 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, all tiled, impact windows, washer and dryer in the unit, spacious balcony, nice clubhouse, very close Shopping areas and beaches
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 villa have any available units?
1113 villa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boynton Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 1113 villa have?
Some of 1113 villa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1113 villa currently offering any rent specials?
1113 villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 villa pet-friendly?
No, 1113 villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach
.
Does 1113 villa offer parking?
No, 1113 villa does not offer parking.
Does 1113 villa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 villa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 villa have a pool?
No, 1113 villa does not have a pool.
Does 1113 villa have accessible units?
No, 1113 villa does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 villa has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 villa does not have units with air conditioning.
