Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed trash valet

Welcome to San Marco where you will find beautiful Boca Raton apartments. These contemporary two and three bedroom villas and townhomes have been designed to offer a wonderful living experience. Indulge yourself in the benefits of vaulted ceilings and efficient ceiling fans. Taking care of chores will never be easier than by using the full-size washers and dryers. Separate dining and living room areas allow you to have plenty of space to host your next dinner party or event. You can use the direct access garages as an extra storage option for seasonal or rarely used items. When you want to relax at the end of a long day, treat yourself to the scenic lake and golf course views from the large private balconies. The spaces even offer enough room for a small table, perfect for enjoying an early morning meal. When you live in these spacious homes, you gain access to many great community amenities as well. You can spend the afternoon chatting with guests or fellow residents in the ...