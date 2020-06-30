All apartments in Washington
Colonial Arms

939 26th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

939 26th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

elevator
bike storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,590* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,490* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this spacious one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Foggy Bottom home with stunning views over the city. (ID #WDC142)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Arms have any available units?
Colonial Arms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is Colonial Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Arms pet-friendly?
No, Colonial Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Colonial Arms offer parking?
No, Colonial Arms does not offer parking.
Does Colonial Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Arms have a pool?
No, Colonial Arms does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Arms have accessible units?
No, Colonial Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, Colonial Arms does not have units with air conditioning.

