286 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD





$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chillum
18 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
720 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.




Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.




Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
16 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
789 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.




Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.




Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.




Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.




Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.




Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.




Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
9 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,252
615 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.




Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.




Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.




Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
Mount Rainier
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
525 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.




Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.




Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Brentwood
4 Units Available
Capitol Square
4008 38th St, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
535 sqft
Come check out our newly renovated apartments just outside DC. Enjoy all the benefits of living in the District without the hassle of city life or the price tag.




Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.



Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
3806 39th Street
3806 39th Street, Brentwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
One Bedroom w/Den in the Historic Arts District - Property Id: 289380 Platinum Dwellings presents this unique apartment located in the heart of the walkable Hyattsville-Brentwood Arts District.



Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.




Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
43 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,990
855 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.

June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report. Hyattsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hyattsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hyattsville rents declined over the past month

Hyattsville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hyattsville stand at $1,321 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Hyattsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hyattsville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hyattsville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hyattsville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hyattsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Hyattsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Hyattsville.
    • While rents in Hyattsville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hyattsville than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

