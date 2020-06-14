/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
198 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillcrest Heights, MD
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court Apartments
4431 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
670 sqft
Quaint apartments featuring bathtubs, giant walk-in closets, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and laundry on site. 24-hour maintenance teams on call. Parking available. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
737 sqft
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Hillcrest Heights
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
767 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
Southview
1309 Southview Dr, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,184
628 sqft
With these spacious, affordable and conveniently located apartment homes, choose from the townhome-style duplex floor plan, the bright garden-style design or the mid-rise building. An easy commute takes you downtown by car or Metro.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
24 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3819 W STREET SE
3819 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
618 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Fairfax Village community. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C and heating, lots of windows for natural light, washer/dryer in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
2612 29TH ST SE #1
2612 29th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Exquisite Renovated Apartments in the Heart of Randle Heights.. Private building.. all 4 units are available.. Custom Painted in Amazing Hue's of Grey throughout..
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3425 5TH STREET SE
3425 5th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
687 sqft
Spacious 1-bedroom 1-bath condo unit on the 3rd floor. Wall to wall bamboo floor. Multiple closets. One assigned parking space included. Close to public transportation. Brand new furnace and brand new AC units professionally recently installed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Randle Heights
1 Unit Available
3113 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3113 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
654 sqft
Charming and Cozy 1BR 1BA nestled in a great location near the Suitland Parkway and just about a mile to the Naylor Road metro. Updated Kitchen with all stainless steel Frigidaire appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hillcrest Heights
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
H Street-NoMa
145 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,005
683 sqft
Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$989
782 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,075
633 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
46 Units Available
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,105
609 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
57 Units Available
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,245
740 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
759 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
43 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,843
778 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
H Street-NoMa
206 Units Available
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,222
797 sqft
Whether you're coming from far away, or journeyed just a few metro stops, at Union Place, you know you've arrived. Connecting the distinct personalities of iconic Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
15 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
732 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Navy Yard
124 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
663 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
44 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Similar Pages
Hillcrest Heights 1 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 2 BedroomsHillcrest Heights 3 BedroomsHillcrest Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hillcrest Heights Apartments with GymHillcrest Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHillcrest Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD