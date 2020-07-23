Apartment List
467 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Takoma Park, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Takoma Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you...

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
9039 SLIGO CREEK PKWY #505
9039 Sligo Creek Parkway, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
943 sqft
SHOWINGS FROM TUESDAY 7/24 TO THURSDAY ALL DAY. SATURDAYS FROM 3PM AND ALL THE NEXT FOLLOWING DAYS. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.NICE LOCATION SLIGO CREEK PKWY, CLOSE TO SILVER SPRING DOWNTOWN AND BELTWAY.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7300 FLOWER AVENUE
7300 Flower Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
531 sqft
Beautifully renovated, light-filled condo located right on Sligo Creek Park. High-end finishes throughout: wood floors in living room and bedroom, granite counters, stainless appliances, and tile floors & backsplash in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Takoma Park
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,521
675 sqft
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
5 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,725
774 sqft
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Solaire Silver Spring
1150 Ripley St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,833
737 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments between the East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. Features stainless steel kitchen appliances, a patio or balcony and a combination of carpet and hardwood. Pool, game room and clubhouse available to all.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
19 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,818
637 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
105 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
1 of 38

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
27 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,723
705 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
16 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,793
778 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
769 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
10 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
789 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
740 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
24 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
758 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Takoma
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
828 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
1 of 4

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:18 AM
4 Units Available
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,175
514 sqft
Situated on the edge of Sligo-Bennington Park and Sligo Creek Park, these apartments are finished to a high standard. Include a dining room and a modern kitchen. Playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym available to residents.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
34 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Walter Read Army Medical Center
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
9 Units Available
Takoma
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,586
654 sqft
Convenient location near restaurants, farmers market and Metro stations. Open floor plans with granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry facilities. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits.
City Guide for Takoma Park, MD

If you need a quick guide to tell you all about the renter's life in Takoma Park, then you are in luck. We've got all the info you need right here, so take it all in and then you'll be ready to rent in this fine little city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Takoma Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

There are many ways to describe Takoma Park. Nicknames such as "The Berkeley of the East" and "The People's Republic of Takoma Park" were earned through years of political activism, a local life full of strong community values, and plenty of interesting characters (yes, I'm talking about you, mister Banjo Man). This place is much more than just a commuter suburb of Washington D.C., though it is a suburb with an easy commute thanks to the Metrorail Station in the heart of old downtown. Right here in Takoma Park, you will find a world of easy, walkable living, a mild counterculture, plenty of great live music, one of the biggest food co-ops you have ever seen, year-round farmers markets, and a diversity of people and cultures that really reflects the American dream. The music alone will make any local renter a happy camper. There's blues, jazz, bluegrass, hip hop, and cultural music from all over the world, with a huge annual folk fest and a nationally-known blues recording label.

And, you don't have to pay the prices typical of most east coast cities. For about $800 to $1,000, a Takoma Park renter can rest easy in a cheap apartment right on Siglo Creek. Siglo Creek, by the way, is a nice little nature spot cutting through the middle of town with miles of creek-side trails for those who like to travel by foot. There are also some more pricey (and spacious) places to rent, costing about $1,200 - $1,600, in communities of quiet professionals. Now, if you're looking for a single-family rental home, then be prepared to spend about $2,00 - $3,000 per month on some of the most gorgeous and homey-feeling old Victorian houses around.

Wandering what types of amenities will be available? Well, there's plenty of property rentals where residents enjoy such luxuries as a swimming pool, fitness center, picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities. 24-hour emergency maintenance is a common extra that makes the renter's life easier. And, there's even places where you can be assured that your community is calm and quiet, a rare amenity among apartment-dwellers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly pad for your cat, you will have no problem. If you're looking for an affordable cat friendly apartment, it's still no problem. Usually, all you have to worry about is an extra $20 per cat. Dog friendly apartments, on the other hand, are a much harder find, and much more expensive. For dog friendly property rentals, check the local classifieds for rental homes and other nearby pet friendly property rentals. Just outside the city is Gables Takoma Park, which not only advertises "dogs allowed", but caters to them. With a weight limit up to 100 pounds, a few pet stations to make poopie-cleanup a breeze, as well as a nearby park, this is one happy home for your canine family members. However, be prepared to pay around $250 - $500 per dog.

Now that you've had a good read, you're ready to rent like a local resident of "The People's Republic of Takoma Park". Enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Takoma Park, MD

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Takoma Park offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Takoma Park, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

