Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azeeze Bates.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
City living at its best at Azeeze Bates Apartments. Great location and easy access to both METRO and bus. Close to downtown, Capitol Hill and Union Station. Exclusive community amenities are designed with your comfort and requirements in mind. You can have it all! Your home awaits you at Azeeze Bates. Professionally managed by Horning Brothers...community builders in Washington for 50 years.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult applicant
Deposit: Deposit is equal to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot with 1 sticker, no additional cost.
Storage Details: No
