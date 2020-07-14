All apartments in Washington
Azeeze Bates

444 16th St NE · (202) 759-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 16th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E34 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C21 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C22 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azeeze Bates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
accepts section 8
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
City living at its best at Azeeze Bates Apartments. Great location and easy access to both METRO and bus. Close to downtown, Capitol Hill and Union Station. Exclusive community amenities are designed with your comfort and requirements in mind. You can have it all! Your home awaits you at Azeeze Bates. Professionally managed by Horning Brothers...community builders in Washington for 50 years.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult applicant
Deposit: Deposit is equal to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: No
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot with 1 sticker, no additional cost.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azeeze Bates have any available units?
Azeeze Bates has 3 units available starting at $1,296 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Azeeze Bates have?
Some of Azeeze Bates's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azeeze Bates currently offering any rent specials?
Azeeze Bates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azeeze Bates pet-friendly?
No, Azeeze Bates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Azeeze Bates offer parking?
Yes, Azeeze Bates offers parking.
Does Azeeze Bates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Azeeze Bates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Azeeze Bates have a pool?
No, Azeeze Bates does not have a pool.
Does Azeeze Bates have accessible units?
Yes, Azeeze Bates has accessible units.
Does Azeeze Bates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azeeze Bates has units with dishwashers.
