961 Randolph St NW

Enjoy the modern aesthetics and design of the Mallorica today. Superior wooden doors and flooring greet you amidst brilliant natural lighting. The vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams expands the space beyond your reach. The bathroom creates a serene space with a high skylight, bringing the outdoors in. Use the open floor plan to create a natural breeze or funnel light from the building\'s facade to your private aluminum and wood slat balcony. From there, descend the spiral staircase to your private parking space. The build quality, layout and aesthetic of this condo are absolutely amazing.



The kitchen is outfitted with modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has a tub / shower unit surrounded by glass so you can enjoy the radiant beams from the skylight. You will also find your personal stacked washer / dryer unit in the bathroom.



Located in extremely close proximity to the Petworth Metro, Safeway, Yes Organic Market, Ten Tigers, Qualia Coffee, Spice, Yoga District and the 60, 62, 63 and 70 Metrobus lines. Condo pays water. All other utilities are responsibility of Tenant.



Schedule an appointment today to make this brilliant condominium yours.