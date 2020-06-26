All apartments in Washington
961 Randolph St NW

961 Randolph Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

961 Randolph Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bcb8a650fa ----
Enjoy the modern aesthetics and design of the Mallorica today. Superior wooden doors and flooring greet you amidst brilliant natural lighting. The vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams expands the space beyond your reach. The bathroom creates a serene space with a high skylight, bringing the outdoors in. Use the open floor plan to create a natural breeze or funnel light from the building\'s facade to your private aluminum and wood slat balcony. From there, descend the spiral staircase to your private parking space. The build quality, layout and aesthetic of this condo are absolutely amazing.

The kitchen is outfitted with modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has a tub / shower unit surrounded by glass so you can enjoy the radiant beams from the skylight. You will also find your personal stacked washer / dryer unit in the bathroom.

Located in extremely close proximity to the Petworth Metro, Safeway, Yes Organic Market, Ten Tigers, Qualia Coffee, Spice, Yoga District and the 60, 62, 63 and 70 Metrobus lines. Condo pays water. All other utilities are responsibility of Tenant.

Schedule an appointment today to make this brilliant condominium yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Randolph St NW have any available units?
961 Randolph St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Randolph St NW have?
Some of 961 Randolph St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Randolph St NW currently offering any rent specials?
961 Randolph St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Randolph St NW pet-friendly?
No, 961 Randolph St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 961 Randolph St NW offer parking?
Yes, 961 Randolph St NW offers parking.
Does 961 Randolph St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 Randolph St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Randolph St NW have a pool?
No, 961 Randolph St NW does not have a pool.
Does 961 Randolph St NW have accessible units?
No, 961 Randolph St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Randolph St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Randolph St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

