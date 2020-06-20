All apartments in Washington
938 4th St NE Basement
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

938 4th St NE Basement

938 4th Street Northeast · (202) 569-8131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

938 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 938 4th St NE Basement · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 495 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
938 4th St NE Basement Available 08/01/20 Cozy on H Street (Showings Begin in June) - This terrific basement unit is looking for its next tenant(s)! It's a fully self-contained unit with full kitchen, true one bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry facilities.

It is a great unit that really feels like home and with the building's design, gets a lot of natural light throughout the unit. Front door faces 4th St NE and you're just steps away from H St to the right or Trader Joe's and Union Market to the left.

Contact us today with your questions and any requests for showings. Showings are expected to be handled virtually with in-person showings to follow for anyone interested in applying.

(RLNE5799412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 4th St NE Basement have any available units?
938 4th St NE Basement has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 938 4th St NE Basement currently offering any rent specials?
938 4th St NE Basement isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 4th St NE Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 4th St NE Basement is pet friendly.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement offer parking?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not offer parking.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement have a pool?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not have a pool.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement have accessible units?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 4th St NE Basement have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 4th St NE Basement does not have units with air conditioning.
