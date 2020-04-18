All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

934 Perry Pl Ne

934 Perry Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

934 Perry Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A beautiful 1157 sq ft AND 500 sq ft basement 3BR / 2BA row home in Brookland.

* 5 minute walk from the Metro.

* 7 to 8 minute walk to 12th street restaurants, Art Walk restaurants, and farmers market

* 1 minute walk to rec center (gym and pool), jogging track, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball fields. Rec center is free for D.C. residents

The row home has lots of character as well as:
* Central a/c
* Updated kitchen (stainless steel appliances including gas stove)
* Front and back covered porches
* Washer/Dryer
* High efficiency water heater
* TONS of storage space
* Easy on-street parking
* Third bedroom is perfect for an office, nursery, or twin bedroom

$3600 per month rent. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. No smokers please.

The house is available starting August 15, 2018 (we can discuss a move-in as early as August 1). First month's rent plus security deposit (equal to one month's rent) due upon signing of the lease agreement. Pets on a case-by-case basis. No additional fee for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Perry Pl Ne have any available units?
934 Perry Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Perry Pl Ne have?
Some of 934 Perry Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Perry Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
934 Perry Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Perry Pl Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Perry Pl Ne is pet friendly.
Does 934 Perry Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 934 Perry Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 934 Perry Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 Perry Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Perry Pl Ne have a pool?
Yes, 934 Perry Pl Ne has a pool.
Does 934 Perry Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 934 Perry Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Perry Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Perry Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
