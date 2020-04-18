934 Perry Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A beautiful 1157 sq ft AND 500 sq ft basement 3BR / 2BA row home in Brookland.



* 5 minute walk from the Metro.



* 7 to 8 minute walk to 12th street restaurants, Art Walk restaurants, and farmers market



* 1 minute walk to rec center (gym and pool), jogging track, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball fields. Rec center is free for D.C. residents



The row home has lots of character as well as:

* Central a/c

* Updated kitchen (stainless steel appliances including gas stove)

* Front and back covered porches

* Washer/Dryer

* High efficiency water heater

* TONS of storage space

* Easy on-street parking

* Third bedroom is perfect for an office, nursery, or twin bedroom



$3600 per month rent. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. No smokers please.



The house is available starting August 15, 2018 (we can discuss a move-in as early as August 1). First month's rent plus security deposit (equal to one month's rent) due upon signing of the lease agreement. Pets on a case-by-case basis. No additional fee for pets.