920 25th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

State-of-the-art 1,042 sq. ft 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhouse ideally located just two blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro. The exterior gives the first distinctive air of a quality home. The inside confirms this sentiment. The home features exposed brick, hardwood floors, and ample natural light. The house comes with all contemporary amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and spa-like shower. The rooms all boast custom-built shelving and personal touches straight from the owners, including a heated towel bar, remote-start gas fireplace, wires for surround sound, skylights, and a lot of storage, including a small shed on the patio. This home is both stunning and practical with a patio out back complete with a gas/charcoal grill. Perfectly situated just blocks from Trader Joes and WholeFoods.