851 3RD STREET SW

Welcome home to one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city, the Southwest Waterfront. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large, spacious rooms, two living areas, a patio for entertaining, and much more. Just under a mile away is the new Wharf DC. Choose from many, award winning restaurants, catch a show at The Anthem, take a water taxi tour of DC. Commuting is a breeze with 395, 695, and the waterfront metro station right around the corner.