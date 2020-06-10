All apartments in Washington
851 3RD STREET SW
851 3RD STREET SW

851 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

851 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Welcome home to one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city, the Southwest Waterfront. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large, spacious rooms, two living areas, a patio for entertaining, and much more. Just under a mile away is the new Wharf DC. Choose from many, award winning restaurants, catch a show at The Anthem, take a water taxi tour of DC. Commuting is a breeze with 395, 695, and the waterfront metro station right around the corner.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 851 3RD STREET SW have any available units?
851 3RD STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 851 3RD STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
851 3RD STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 3RD STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW offer parking?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW have a pool?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 3RD STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 3RD STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.
