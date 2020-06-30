821 Buchanan St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Updated rowhouse with big backyard in Petworth - Property Id: 202924



Great rowhouse in the heart of Petworth on a quiet residential street, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors in main levels, central AC with smart thermostats. Big backyard with patio, perfect for entertainment or play, comes with a 2-car parking pad.



Main level has entry foyer, living room, renovated kitchen open to the dining room, a half-bath, a laundry room and a mudroom with access to the rear yard and parking. Second level has 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom with skylight and an en-suite enclosed back porch to the master bedroom. Basement has a fully finished open space, with a full bathroom, kitchen and laundry room.



Great location, with ample street parking, walking distance to dining, entertainment, grocery store, coffee shops and weekly farmer's market. 12 min walk to Petworth/Georgia Ave metro, one block from bus lines on Georgia Avenue.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets, no smoking allowed.

No Dogs Allowed



