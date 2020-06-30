All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

821 Buchanan St NW

821 Buchanan Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

821 Buchanan Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Updated rowhouse with big backyard in Petworth - Property Id: 202924

Great rowhouse in the heart of Petworth on a quiet residential street, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors in main levels, central AC with smart thermostats. Big backyard with patio, perfect for entertainment or play, comes with a 2-car parking pad.

Main level has entry foyer, living room, renovated kitchen open to the dining room, a half-bath, a laundry room and a mudroom with access to the rear yard and parking. Second level has 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom with skylight and an en-suite enclosed back porch to the master bedroom. Basement has a fully finished open space, with a full bathroom, kitchen and laundry room.

Great location, with ample street parking, walking distance to dining, entertainment, grocery store, coffee shops and weekly farmer's market. 12 min walk to Petworth/Georgia Ave metro, one block from bus lines on Georgia Avenue.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. No pets, no smoking allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202924
Property Id 202924

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5455876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Buchanan St NW have any available units?
821 Buchanan St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 Buchanan St NW have?
Some of 821 Buchanan St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Buchanan St NW currently offering any rent specials?
821 Buchanan St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Buchanan St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 Buchanan St NW is pet friendly.
Does 821 Buchanan St NW offer parking?
Yes, 821 Buchanan St NW offers parking.
Does 821 Buchanan St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Buchanan St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Buchanan St NW have a pool?
No, 821 Buchanan St NW does not have a pool.
Does 821 Buchanan St NW have accessible units?
No, 821 Buchanan St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Buchanan St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Buchanan St NW has units with dishwashers.

