Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

819 D St NE Unit 25

Location

819 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
819 D St NE Unit 25 Available 10/29/19 Stunning Capitol Hill One-Bedroom in The Sanctuary! - This gorgeous, newly renovated condo is located in The Sanctuary, a converted church, which is truly one-of-a-kind! With stunning details throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and updated kitchen, this gem is not to be missed. The spacious living area and open kitchen feature the amazing original stained glass windows which are a talking point of this unit. Cooking is a dream in this space with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances including gas range, and a large marble island, perfect for entertaining. The bedroom has great closet space, and the bathroom is not be overlooked, with white subway tile and marble top vanity. With its in-unit washer/dryer, lovely finishes, and ample closet space, this unit will not last!

This home is perfectly located with access to all DC has to offer and commuting is a breeze. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. A short walk to both the Whole Foods and Eastern Market for all your grocery needs or top-notch bars and restaurants like The Monocle are around the corner for a nice evening out!

A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5180678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have any available units?
819 D St NE Unit 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have?
Some of 819 D St NE Unit 25's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 D St NE Unit 25 currently offering any rent specials?
819 D St NE Unit 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 D St NE Unit 25 pet-friendly?
No, 819 D St NE Unit 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 offer parking?
No, 819 D St NE Unit 25 does not offer parking.
Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 D St NE Unit 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have a pool?
No, 819 D St NE Unit 25 does not have a pool.
Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have accessible units?
No, 819 D St NE Unit 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 D St NE Unit 25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 D St NE Unit 25 does not have units with dishwashers.

