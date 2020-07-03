Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

819 D St NE Unit 25 Available 10/29/19 Stunning Capitol Hill One-Bedroom in The Sanctuary! - This gorgeous, newly renovated condo is located in The Sanctuary, a converted church, which is truly one-of-a-kind! With stunning details throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and updated kitchen, this gem is not to be missed. The spacious living area and open kitchen feature the amazing original stained glass windows which are a talking point of this unit. Cooking is a dream in this space with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances including gas range, and a large marble island, perfect for entertaining. The bedroom has great closet space, and the bathroom is not be overlooked, with white subway tile and marble top vanity. With its in-unit washer/dryer, lovely finishes, and ample closet space, this unit will not last!



This home is perfectly located with access to all DC has to offer and commuting is a breeze. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options available just out your door. A short walk to both the Whole Foods and Eastern Market for all your grocery needs or top-notch bars and restaurants like The Monocle are around the corner for a nice evening out!



A security deposit of one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!



