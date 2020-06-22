All apartments in Washington
801 3RD STREET SW
801 3RD STREET SW

801 3rd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

801 3rd Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Wow! A perfect bungalow atop the trees in the middle of the city. Fantastic and unique 2 bedroom condo overlooks a peaceful serene courtyard. Fabulous opportunity to live in HOT Southwest DC just blocks from the Southwest Waterfront. Sunny, two bedroom condo featuring hardwood floors and tons of windows. Private walk up entrance. Washer and Dryer in unit. 2 bedroom can be converted to a large one bedroom or kept as a 2 bedroom with a removable screen wall. Built in bookshelves in the living room. Conveys with one assigned parking space. Just Blocks to Waterfront Metro, several grocery stores, museums, U.S mall, the Wharf, Nations stadium, Navy Yard, Arena Stage, and MORE! Beautiful quiet setting, yet you're in the middle of bustling downtown, DC. No Pets. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 3RD STREET SW have any available units?
801 3RD STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 3RD STREET SW have?
Some of 801 3RD STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 3RD STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
801 3RD STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 3RD STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 801 3RD STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 801 3RD STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 801 3RD STREET SW offers parking.
Does 801 3RD STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 3RD STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 3RD STREET SW have a pool?
No, 801 3RD STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 801 3RD STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 801 3RD STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 801 3RD STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 3RD STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
