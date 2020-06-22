801 3RD STREET SW

Amenities

Wow! A perfect bungalow atop the trees in the middle of the city. Fantastic and unique 2 bedroom condo overlooks a peaceful serene courtyard. Fabulous opportunity to live in HOT Southwest DC just blocks from the Southwest Waterfront. Sunny, two bedroom condo featuring hardwood floors and tons of windows. Private walk up entrance. Washer and Dryer in unit. 2 bedroom can be converted to a large one bedroom or kept as a 2 bedroom with a removable screen wall. Built in bookshelves in the living room. Conveys with one assigned parking space. Just Blocks to Waterfront Metro, several grocery stores, museums, U.S mall, the Wharf, Nations stadium, Navy Yard, Arena Stage, and MORE! Beautiful quiet setting, yet you're in the middle of bustling downtown, DC. No Pets. Property is professionally managed.