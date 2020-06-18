Amenities

Shepherd Park Elegant Private Home for Rent!- Updated Kitchen, Off Street Parking, Finished Basement, & More! - Address: 7715 Alaska Avenue NW Washington, DC 20012

Market Rent: $4,500 for a 18 Month Lease OR $4,800 for a 12 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Parking: One Detached Garage & Massive Gravel Driveway (Fits 4 small cars).

Pets: YES, Case by Case (Pet Screening Fee Required)

Status: Available Now!



Welcome to 7715 Alaska Avenue NW! This stunning detached private home is available for rent. Enjoy those warm DC Summer nights with a beautiful home that has a front yard, back yard, front porch, & back porch. The kitchen is recently updated with stainless steel appliances. The living room area has a gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a fourth in the attic. The basement has its own bathroom and bedroom as well as a full living area and kitchenette. Parking will not be an issue as there is plenty of room to park multiple cars out back on the gravel driveway.



The area is amazing as well. You are close by to a metro bus line, metro station (Takoma Park & Silver Spring), Downtown Silver Spring, & who can forget Rock Creek Park! The assigned schools are Shepherd Elementary, Deal Middle School, & Wilson High School. Last but certainly not least, there is a small Target across the street and you are a 5 minute drive to Giant Food & a 10 minute drive to Safeway.



Neighborhood: Shepherd Park

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer, Kitchenette in Basement!

Laundry: Full Sized Heavy Duty Washer and Dryer

Square Footage: 2,459 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).

Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee ($15 for any additional pets).

Floors: Hardwood throughout the main and upper living areas

A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat

Fireplace: One Gas Fireplace

Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house

Amenities: Detached Home, Backyard, Front Yard, Back Porch, Front Porch, Detached Garage, Massive Gravel Driveway, Updated Kitchen, Heavy Duty Stacked Washer/Dryer, Pets Welcomed, Metro Close By, Metro Bus Close By!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agent:

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



