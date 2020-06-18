All apartments in Washington
7715 Alaska Avenue NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

7715 Alaska Avenue NW

7715 Alaska Avenue Northwest
Location

7715 Alaska Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Shepherd Park Elegant Private Home for Rent!- Updated Kitchen, Off Street Parking, Finished Basement, & More! - Address: 7715 Alaska Avenue NW Washington, DC 20012
Neighborhood: Shepherd Park
Market Rent: $4,500 for a 18 Month Lease OR $4,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Feet: 2,459 Square Feet
Parking: One Detached Garage & Massive Gravel Driveway (Fits 4 small cars).
Pets: YES, Case by Case (Pet Screening Fee Required)
Status: Available Now!

Welcome to 7715 Alaska Avenue NW! This stunning detached private home is available for rent. Enjoy those warm DC Summer nights with a beautiful home that has a front yard, back yard, front porch, & back porch. The kitchen is recently updated with stainless steel appliances. The living room area has a gas fireplace. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a fourth in the attic. The basement has its own bathroom and bedroom as well as a full living area and kitchenette. Parking will not be an issue as there is plenty of room to park multiple cars out back on the gravel driveway.

The area is amazing as well. You are close by to a metro bus line, metro station (Takoma Park & Silver Spring), Downtown Silver Spring, & who can forget Rock Creek Park! The assigned schools are Shepherd Elementary, Deal Middle School, & Wilson High School. Last but certainly not least, there is a small Target across the street and you are a 5 minute drive to Giant Food & a 10 minute drive to Safeway.

Bedrooms: Five Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Four and a Half Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Shepherd Park
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer, Kitchenette in Basement!
Laundry: Full Sized Heavy Duty Washer and Dryer
Square Footage: 2,459 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).
Pet Screening Fee: One Time $20 Pet Screening Fee ($15 for any additional pets).
Floors: Hardwood throughout the main and upper living areas
A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat
Fireplace: One Gas Fireplace
Closets/Storage: Massive Closet Space throughout the house
Amenities: Detached Home, Backyard, Front Yard, Back Porch, Front Porch, Detached Garage, Massive Gravel Driveway, Updated Kitchen, Heavy Duty Stacked Washer/Dryer, Pets Welcomed, Metro Close By, Metro Bus Close By!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agent:
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

(RLNE5030735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have any available units?
7715 Alaska Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have?
Some of 7715 Alaska Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 Alaska Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
7715 Alaska Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 Alaska Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 Alaska Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 Alaska Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
