Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM LEASES OF LESS THAN 6 MONTHS ONLY - A beautifully renovated center hall colonial with elegant and contemporary entertaining and living space is now available for rent. Main level has an open kitchen/dining area, living room, sunroom, powder room, entrance hall, and garden access. 4BRs on 2nd level, top floor is fully finished with bath, lower level is fully finished with family room, bedroom and bath.