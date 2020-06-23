All apartments in Washington
751 P ST NW Unit 10

751 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

751 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Shaw 2 Bedroom Gem! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Shaw is recently renovated and boasts modern finishes, large windows for abundant natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. Enter the property and be greeted by the lovely, open living room and modern staircase. Continue through the living room to the open dining and kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, as well as a great island - the perfect space for entertaining!

Continue upstairs and find two large bedrooms, each with large closets and great windows. The master bedroom has its own ensuite and large closets. There is a second full bathroom in the hall by the second bedroom. Each bathroom offers beautiful tiling and stylish finishes.

Just a couple blocks from the Shaw Metro station, this lovely location will open you up to everything that DC has to offer! Neighborhood favorites like Beau Thai, Chaplins, and Dacha Beer Garden are at your doorstep and head over to Compass Coffee for your morning caffeine fix! Giant is across the road for groceries. Easily pop up to the U Street Corridor or over to Logan Circle which are both very accessible and also have an abundance of dining and entertainment options.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Parking available for an additional fee. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5633207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have any available units?
751 P ST NW Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have?
Some of 751 P ST NW Unit 10's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 P ST NW Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
751 P ST NW Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 P ST NW Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 751 P ST NW Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 P ST NW Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

