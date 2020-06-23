751 P ST NW Unit 10

Amenities

Gorgeous Shaw 2 Bedroom Gem! - This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Shaw is recently renovated and boasts modern finishes, large windows for abundant natural light, and hardwood floors throughout. Enter the property and be greeted by the lovely, open living room and modern staircase. Continue through the living room to the open dining and kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, as well as a great island - the perfect space for entertaining!



Continue upstairs and find two large bedrooms, each with large closets and great windows. The master bedroom has its own ensuite and large closets. There is a second full bathroom in the hall by the second bedroom. Each bathroom offers beautiful tiling and stylish finishes.



Just a couple blocks from the Shaw Metro station, this lovely location will open you up to everything that DC has to offer! Neighborhood favorites like Beau Thai, Chaplins, and Dacha Beer Garden are at your doorstep and head over to Compass Coffee for your morning caffeine fix! Giant is across the road for groceries. Easily pop up to the U Street Corridor or over to Logan Circle which are both very accessible and also have an abundance of dining and entertainment options.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Parking available for an additional fee. Pets welcome!



