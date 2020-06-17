728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage sauna

A beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths , 2 half baths, well manicured lawns, tree lined streets located in the quiet NW Brightwood neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble fireplace, full sized eat in kitchen, formal dining room, Master Bedroom equipped with a steam bath, new carpet on 2nd floor, new doors throughout, molding, recessed lighting, dual thermostat, sound system, washer/dryer, fenced in back yard, one car garage with electric door, 15 minutes from Metro, 2 blocks from Georgia Ave. shopping, dining, public transportation and a lot more for only $2995.00 a month. Tenant pays gas, electric and water.