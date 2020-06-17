All apartments in Washington
728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW

728 Quackenbos Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

728 Quackenbos Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
A beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2 full baths , 2 half baths, well manicured lawns, tree lined streets located in the quiet NW Brightwood neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, marble fireplace, full sized eat in kitchen, formal dining room, Master Bedroom equipped with a steam bath, new carpet on 2nd floor, new doors throughout, molding, recessed lighting, dual thermostat, sound system, washer/dryer, fenced in back yard, one car garage with electric door, 15 minutes from Metro, 2 blocks from Georgia Ave. shopping, dining, public transportation and a lot more for only $2995.00 a month. Tenant pays gas, electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have any available units?
728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have?
Some of 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have a pool?
No, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 QUACKENBOS STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
