Home
/
Washington, DC
/
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A

7223 Georgia Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

7223 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20306
Walter Read Army Medical Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Optional Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo near Takoma in DC - This brand new 2 bedroom condo comes fully furnished (optional). You'll get everything pictured including a couch, a rolling island, and a mounted flat-screen TV. This place is ready to be your home.

Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
- Fully Furnished (optional)
- Central Heat
- Central Air Conditioning
- Hardwood Floors
- High Ceilings
- Dishwasher
- Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- In Unit Laundry
- Georgia Row at Walter Reed Condominiums
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services

Nearby:
- Takoma Redline Metro Stop (15 min walk)
- Groceries - Safeway, CVS (15 min walk)
- Teddy's Roti Shop, Busboys and Poets, Takoma Station, Evolve Vegan, Souper Girl and more less than 20 mins walk
- Takoma Theater, Takoma Park Neighborhood Library, Rock Creek Park

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4597581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have any available units?
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have?
Some of 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A has units with dishwashers.
