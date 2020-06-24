7223 Georgia Ave NW Unit A

Amenities
Optional Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo near Takoma in DC - This brand new 2 bedroom condo comes fully furnished (optional). You'll get everything pictured including a couch, a rolling island, and a mounted flat-screen TV. This place is ready to be your home.
Features:
- Fully Furnished (optional)
- Central Heat
- Central Air Conditioning
- Hardwood Floors
- High Ceilings
- Dishwasher
- Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
- In Unit Laundry
- Georgia Row at Walter Reed Condominiums
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services
Nearby:
- Takoma Redline Metro Stop (15 min walk)
- Groceries - Safeway, CVS (15 min walk)
- Teddy's Roti Shop, Busboys and Poets, Takoma Station, Evolve Vegan, Souper Girl and more less than 20 mins walk
- Takoma Theater, Takoma Park Neighborhood Library, Rock Creek Park
