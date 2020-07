Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Exceptional attention to detail with luxury at your fingertips! Cinnamon cabinetry, granite counters, W/D in unit, kit pass-through, Thermopane windows, crown moldings, classic black & white tile bath, landscaped grounds, Brandywine Crossing was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 2007 most influential communities for Community Impact. This is a quiet condo building.