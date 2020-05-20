719 Faraday Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3454b60da ----

Come view this beautiful and bright 2 bed, 2 bath home in Brookland today. It has been completely renovated top to bottom with high quality appliances and fixtures. Enjoy the hardwood floors, crown molding, granite kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting. When warm weather arrives you\'ll find yourself enjoying the ample sized back deck and cooking grill that is surrounded by a private yard and amazing butterfly garden. This home has a fully finished basement with washer / dryer and full bath. Contact us today as to not miss out on this wonderful opportunity!



$0 Application Fee!