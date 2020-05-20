All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 719 Faraday Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
719 Faraday Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 Faraday Pl NE

719 Faraday Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

719 Faraday Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3454b60da ----
Come view this beautiful and bright 2 bed, 2 bath home in Brookland today. It has been completely renovated top to bottom with high quality appliances and fixtures. Enjoy the hardwood floors, crown molding, granite kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and designer lighting. When warm weather arrives you\'ll find yourself enjoying the ample sized back deck and cooking grill that is surrounded by a private yard and amazing butterfly garden. This home has a fully finished basement with washer / dryer and full bath. Contact us today as to not miss out on this wonderful opportunity!

$0 Application Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Faraday Pl NE have any available units?
719 Faraday Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Faraday Pl NE have?
Some of 719 Faraday Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Faraday Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
719 Faraday Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Faraday Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 719 Faraday Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 719 Faraday Pl NE offer parking?
No, 719 Faraday Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 719 Faraday Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Faraday Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Faraday Pl NE have a pool?
No, 719 Faraday Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 719 Faraday Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 719 Faraday Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Faraday Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 Faraday Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University